A Statement from Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Carl Anderson

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Knights of Columbus commends the U.S. Supreme Court for leaving in place the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that upholds Kentucky's ultrasound law as constitutional. Key to our system of law is the idea of informed consent, and we believe that every American should welcome the fact that under this law women in Kentucky will be able to make a more informed choice about abortion.

"Our own work with ultrasounds has shown that women who see an ultrasound result while considering an abortion are often transformed by the experience through seeing their unborn child and avoiding what they would later consider to be a tragic mistake. Such outcomes are better for the child and mother alike. Leaving this law in place will make mothers better informed on the issue and will undoubtedly save lives in the process."

About Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity of nearly 2 million Catholic men striving to better ourselves and our world by helping the needy and protecting those who are not able to do so for themselves--whether they are next door or around the world. We come from many places, backgrounds and stages in our lives, but we share a commitment to investing our time, efforts and resources into activities that reflect our faith and our values. The K of C gave $185.7 million to charity and donated 76.7 million hours of hands-on service in 2018.

The Knights of Columbus is also an A+ rated, Fortune 1000 insurance company, which grew out of our founding in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney who sought to ensure the protection and care of our members' families. For more information, visit here.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

