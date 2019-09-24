A Status Construction Celebrates 10th Anniversary

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Status Construction, a full-service construction firm headquartered in Houston, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the industry. A Status's CEO and President, Raquel Boujourne, founded the business in 2009 with her first contract for an apartment complex who was affected by Hurricane Ike.

A Status Construction offers general contracting, design and build, construction management and project management services.

"We're excited to see how much we have grown and accomplished in such a short time. We are one of the few woman and minority owned construction companies and we hope to make our city proud. We find value in doing more than what is required to provide the best for our clients. We take pride in seeing Houston grow and are grateful for the growing partnerships we are creating."

A Status Construction continues to see significant growth and we are proud of our completed projects such as the Underground Satellite Project and the Bayou Oaks Water Intrusion Project, both for the University of Houston in efforts to rebuild Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. We are also currently partnered with Flintco, LLC. to manage and construct a parking garage for the University of Houston, which includes 2500 spaces. "Two of our newest projects that are currently in progress are the KIPP North Gymnasium and Classroom, construction of a school gym and classroom for KIPP Texas Public Schools, and Bonds for a Better Bellaire, which involves the reconstruction of paving, drainage and sidewalk improvements for the City of Bellaire. We are glad to be expanding and working with the surrounding areas of Houston."

A Status Construction has been able to retain some of the best talent in the industry. Our team of experienced construction-industry professionals thrives on doing things differently – on finding creative but cost-effective solutions to any project challenge.

Dedicated to improving the performance of activities on the critical path of its customers' projects. The company does this by building on its core strengths, innovative equipment, design engineering expertise, and project and site management, within an environment of safety excellence.

About A Status Construction

With over 10 years of experience, we operate as both construction manager and general contractor, employing and retaining skilled talent. Our Company is one of the few Minority and Women Owned Certified General Contractors from the great State of Texas.

