A stellar year for GroVentive as they raise £8m for UK tech startups

LONDON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroVentive, a London-based private investor platform that invests into UK startups has recorded a record year of investment from their investor network which now has over 11,000 members.

Launched in 2019 by ex-Macquarie investment banker Bruno Pannetier and startup management consultant Jonathan Wicks who backed businesses such as LoveHolidays and Spark Energy that both went on to achieve 16x and 4.5x exits respectively, GroVentive focusses on investing under the Enterprise Investment Scheme in to new technologies within Gaming, Health, Medicine, Automobile, and Instant Delivery amongst other sectors which has seen them raise circa £11m in under two years.

In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis the 20/21 tax year saw GroVentive nearly treble their fundraising capability to £8m across 4 high-growth startups that include LiveSmart, PatientSource, Coastr, and Peyk.

Bruno Pannetier, Chief Investment Officer at GroVentive, said: "This record level of investment shows the vibrancy and strength of the UK startup ecosystem which is home to world-class disruptive technologies, and this fantastic investment picture means that GroVentive will continue to grow and bring innovative startups to UK investors."

Breakdown of companies funded:

LiveSmart - LiveSmart's technology provides doctor-led health analytics which help companies achieve great things. LiveSmart uses blood analysis and lifestyle data to help teams understand – and address – what's really going on in mind and body.

PatientSource - PatientSource Is the only modern electronic patient record system used across the world. Available as cloud based, on-premises and via satellite phone enabling healthcare without boundaries

Coastr - Coastr's Digital Vehicle Rental Management Software provides independent car and van rental businesses through a connected platform to become fully digitised and benefit from immediate cost savings, higher fleet utilisation and revenue maximisation

Peyk - Peyk is a 24/7 on-demand courier service platform allowing anyone to send anything in London within minutes

About GroVentive

GroVentive is a private investor platform and FCA appointed representative that provides funding for high-growth U.K. startups whilst giving investors the opportunity to access thoroughly researched tax-efficient (SEIS/EIS) investment opportunities. The GroVentive team has an enviable track-record in delivering exceptional returns for investors by working with some of the fastest growing businesses in the U.K. and institutional investment-backed property developments. (www.groventive.com)

About the Enterprise Investment Scheme

The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) is a government tax-relief scheme that incentivises private individuals to invest in early-stage businesses. EIS allows an individual to invest up to £1m per tax year and get a 30% tax break. Any single business can raise up to £12m in EIS funding in its lifetime.

