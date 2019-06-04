A Step Forward For Digital Identity: CertiPath And ZEVA Acquire SAFE-BioPharma

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiPath and ZEVA have jointly acquired SAFE-BioPharma. Combining the cross-industry expertise of these three entities provides a deep competency within the digital identity sphere, and a stronger foundation for SAFE-BioPharma to expand its offerings. The next step for SAFE-BioPharma is a refresh and expansion of its policies and specifications, and a brand-new suite of services. With new leadership comprised of household names across the digital identity industry, SAFE-BioPharma has a bright future.

CertiPath and ZEVA have jointly acquired SAFE-BioPharma, a digital identity and cryptography standards provider for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. These three organizations are united by a common mission to provide high assurance digital identity trust across highly regulated industries.

"SAFE-BioPharma represents everything we look for in a trust federation. It serves a critical mission in a highly regulated industry and has blue-chip, medium, and smaller organizations all participating simultaneously. SAFE-BioPharma is special in that it serves not just US organizations, but European ones as well. And it has great longevity and pedigree," said Jeff Nigriny, President of CertiPath. "CertiPath and SAFE-BioPharma have worked side-by-side for 15 years; this was a natural move to serve both communities even better as we evolve."

CertiPath, ZEVA, and SAFE-BioPharma are industry leaders in digital identity and public key enablement in highly regulated industries.

CertiPath specializes in federated high assurance digital identity credentials and public key infrastructure tools & services for the Federal Government and the defense and finance industries. CertiPath develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable use of high assurance credentials in a wide variety of use cases for enterprise-wide physical and logical security.

ZEVA specializes in encryption, identity and access management, virtualization, and public key enablement in the aerospace, law enforcement, and pharmaceutical industries. ZEVA offers solutions and services within these industries for infrastructure modernization and public/private cloud implementations. ZEVA also offers a suite of encryption products that solve many of the most difficult problems related to PKI encryption.

SAFE-BioPharma specializes in global high-assurance federated identity for cyber-transactions in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. SAFE-BioPharma develops and maintains standards used by identity credential issuers to certify that the identity proofing, credential issuance, and credential management policies and practices are comparable to Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) requirements.

The bedrock of SAFE-BioPharma is and will continue to be robust policies and specifications. The combined expertise of CertiPath and ZEVA affords an opportunity to greatly expand SAFE-BioPharma's policies, specifications, and service offerings to better serve the digital identity needs of the biopharmaceutical community.

SAFE-BioPharma was acquired on 5/31/19 and efforts will begin immediately.

SOURCE CertiPath

