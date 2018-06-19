A Storm is Coming for FATVillage Artwalk

C&I Storm will take place inside C&I Studios, and the corresponding space C&I Next Door, where two full bars will feature artisan cocktails and craft beer.

Event starts at 6pm

537 NW 1st Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

C&I Storm - the Live Art Exhibit

C&I Storm will be a whirlwind of emotion and creative expression.

The event will offer the community a glimpse into the creative processes of the artists and innovators at C&I Studios.

This is a living, breathing biography that will evolve and transform throughout the night. It will showcase who and what makes C&I Studios so unique, and how a storm of ideas come together to create exciting, original art.

"Everyone from C&I Studios comes from a different background," explains Joseph Miller, General Manager at C&I Studios. "We all bring something unique to the table. And when we are gathered around, sharing our ideas — brainstorming — coming up with ways to turn our imaginations into reality, it feels like a storm is coming. We want to show the community what it feels like to be in the eye of our storm."

The transformative nature of the exhibit will show how these artists focus so many surging (and conflicting) ideas — how they approach their work to align their unique styles in order to create art with a higher purpose.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/233397527413442/

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artwalk-ci-storm-tickets-46016368196?aff=efbeventtix

C&I Studios

C&I Studios has played a proactive role in enhancing the artistic enterprises of Fort Lauderdale and South Florida as a whole. C&I Studios also works alongside local businesses, like A2 Events, to enhance and expand community culture so more people can come together around meaningful events.

C&I Studios has been pivotal in extending the true downtown space of Fort Lauderdale to encompass districts outside Las Olas Boulevard, and has connected and inspired artists across South Florida.

For additional information, contact Beth Bryant, VP Business Development at 727.741.2384 or email beth@c-istudios.com.

