A Story of Survival in Business and Life

News provided by

Forbes Books

13 Jun, 2023, 11:47 ET

"The Success Paradox" by Gary C. Cooper is released with Forbes Books.

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license.)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Success Paradox: How to Surrender and Win in Business and Life by Gary C. Cooper is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In his book, The Success Paradox, business leader Gary C. Cooper provides a framework for leaders against the ropes. His story takes readers through the highs and lows of his life and career, shedding light on the moments and mindset that helped him persevere.

Continue Reading
Gary C. Cooper releases “The Success Paradox” with Forbes Books.
Gary C. Cooper releases “The Success Paradox” with Forbes Books.

At 28 years old, Cooper lost his father and was pushed into managing every aspect of the family business, including multiple partnerships and fast-moving M&A activity. Two months later, creditors called in loans on the business and gave him 90 days to settle millions of dollars' worth of loans. During this period, Cooper devoted all of his time, energy and health toward keeping the business afloat. While the company rose to new heights, Cooper hit new lows. At his lowest, a doctor gave him a month to live. It was at this moment that he had an epiphany; he had to let go in order to regain control. 

The Success Paradox details how Cooper's business made it through what appeared to be the impossible, while he descended into workaholism, alcoholism and family strife.

"I hit rock bottom and I surrendered," Cooper explained. "I reexamined my life and started doing the opposite of what I'd been doing before. When I did this, miracles happened for my business, my family and myself personally, and I want to share what you can learn from my journey."

About Gary C. Cooper
Gary C. Cooper is the Executive Chairman of Palmetto Infusion Services. For more than 20 years, Cooper's work has provided positive outcomes for patients, clients, and communities across the Southeast.

Cooper is also the Founder, President, and CEO of The Carolus Group.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Member Media Contact:
Forbes Books Media Contact: Samantha Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

Arun C. Kumar Partners With Forbes Books To Write Book On Marketing's Existential Dilemmas

South Carolina Fourth Grader Authors Entrepreneurial Book for Kids

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.