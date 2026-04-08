A-Street Secures New Capital from the LEGO Foundation and Members of the Walton Family to Scale PK-12 Learning Investments

The fundraise brings A-Street's total investment platform to $1 billion, comprising $525 million in fund commitments and $475 million in strategic co-investment capacity.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A‑Street, a privately sponsored, multi-stage investment fund focused on improving PK-12 student learning and achievement, today announced a $675 million capital raise to expand its investments in companies delivering measurable student outcomes. The raise consists of committed fund capital and strategic co-investment capacity to be used to deepen A-Street's partnerships with founders and help proven educational solutions reach more students and families.

Members of the Walton family, who were original investors in A-Street, participated in the capital raise and were joined by part-owner of the LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation, who is adding impact investments to complement its grant making to drive change and lasting outcomes for all children.

"A-Street was built to help close the gap between promising education ideas and real improvements in student learning," said Marc Sternberg and Tom Kuo, Co-Founders of A-Street. "We're grateful for the continued support from members of the Walton family and delighted that the LEGO Foundation is joining this effort. This new capital allows us to deepen our partnerships with founders and teams who are focused on measurable outcomes and to help proven solutions reach more students."

The capital raise will enable A-Street to expand its investment activity, strengthen hands-on support for portfolio companies, and continue aligning capital with research-backed approaches to learning.

Sidsel Marie Kristensen, CEO of the LEGO Foundation, said: "We're truly excited to team up with A-Street to deliver tangible impact for children, families, and schools. Together, we believe we can shift the sector towards higher quality and more coherent solutions for students and educators alike."

The collaboration marks the first large-scale impact investment partnership by the LEGO Foundation through its subsidiary investment arm and signals a clear intention to uncover both new paths to learning and scale proven solutions.

A-Street was founded out of a belief that the American education system is at a historic inflection point that demands new approaches to teaching, learning, and measurement to unlock opportunity for all students. Since its launch in 2021, it has sought to address the growing disconnect between the scale of innovation in PK-12 education and the outcomes students experience in classrooms and at home. A-Street has built a portfolio of companies tackling critical challenges across PK–12 education, including student engagement, instructional quality, and academic achievement.

About A-Street

A-Street is a privately sponsored multi-stage investment fund with a strategic focus on investing in and scaling innovative PK- 12 student learning and achievement solutions for students, families, and schools. A-Street seeks to partner with companies to contribute to measurable improvements in student outcomes at meaningful scale. More information about A-Street can be found at https://www.astreet.com/

About the LEGO Foundation

The LEGO Foundation is a Danish corporate foundation entrusted with 25 % ownership of the LEGO Group. The Foundation works with partners around the world to support children's needs and champion the dignity of childhood. Through both philanthropic donations and impact investments the Foundation exists to build the conditions and create the space for every child, everywhere, to thrive and grow. More information about the LEGO Foundation can be found at https://www.legofoundation.com/

SOURCE A-Street