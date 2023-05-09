A Strong Brew of Success: Raising More Than $1.6 Million On Start Engine, Blackout Coffee Is Ramping Up Its Rapid Growth by Staying True to Its Brand and Is Expanding to A Larger Manufacturing Facility

With its conservative approach, offering a variety of intriguing coffee flavors, and recent top media endorsements, the company is a proven favorite of conservative coffee drinkers and has more than tripled its sales revenue in April from the previous year

LABELLE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its ongoing impressive StartEngine campaign where it has raised more than $1.6 million overall, Blackout Coffee, (https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/), is proving a hit with conservative coffee lovers and has secured a larger facility to meet ongoing customer demand.

With its ongoing impressive StartEngine campaign where it has raised more than $1.6 million overall, Blackout Coffee, (https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/), is proving a hit with conservative coffee lovers and has secured a larger facility to meet ongoing customer demand. This past April, Blackout Coffee more than tripled its sales revenue over 2022 figures after more than doubling its sales in March over last year. The company is on track this year to surpass its $2.4 million in sales in 2022. Blackout Coffee is expanding from its current 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility into a 35,000-square-foot building in the Florida area. The expansion will enable the company to take on larger retail accounts. After previously raising $1.2 million in a couple of weeks, Blackout Coffee recently relaunched its StartEngine campaign, (https://www.startengine.com/offering/blackoutcoffee), and is already off to a fast start.

The innovative company, with its headquarters in LaBelle, Florida, offers uniquely branded coffee products online featuring whole bean or ground coffee, coffee pods, flavored coffee, tea, and hot cocoa along with branded merchandise. They also provide subscriptions where customers can receive regular deliveries to their homes or business of Blackout Coffee's products.

Blackout Coffee's top coffee brands feature creative names such as "Brewtal Awakening," "Morning Reaper," "Covert Op Cold Brew," "Pitch Black Espresso," "Low Voltage Decaf Coffee," "Smooth Finish," "2A Medium Roast," and "1776 Dark Roast."

After previously raising $1.2 million in a couple of weeks, Blackout Coffee recently relaunched its StartEngine campaign, (https://www.startengine.com/offering/blackoutcoffee), and is already off to a fast start.

This past April, Blackout Coffee more than tripled its sales revenue over 2022 figures after more than doubling its sales in March over the previous year. The company is on track this year to surpass its $2.4 million in sales in 2022.

Blackout Coffee was also recently endorsed by conservative political commentator and radio show host Dan Bongino, and Donald Trump Jr.

In the four years since Blackout Coffee was founded, the company has created more than 40 coffee roasts and flavors and served more than 45,000 customers, surpassing 130,000 fulfilled orders.

The company is expanding from its current 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility into a 35,000-square-foot building in the Florida area.

"The response and support from our customers and investors have been amazing," said John Santos, founder and CEO of Blackout Coffee. "They have embraced our vision as a community-engaged, small-batch coffee roasting company that actively supports conservative American values. We are growing so fast and have found additional space to meet the demand for our products. Above all, our mission remains to provide the highest-quality, best-tasting, and most impressive cup of coffee to the hardest-working people in America. We have stayed true to our brand unlike many other companies these days."

The expansion will also enable Blackout Coffee to take on larger retail accounts and Santos said they have been approached by two large retail companies in the sporting goods industry.

A significant part of the company's vision is also giving back to the community that supports them. As a proud supporter of the U.S. military, Blackout Coffee created Operation Blackout, (https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/pages/operation-blackout), to send donated coffee to deployed troops.

With increased marketing, investment in branding, and additional employees, Blackout Coffee's roadmap is focused on continuing its growth.

"We have a 40% customer return rate which is higher than the industry average," he added. "Our focus on conservative values, duty, family, and rights, brings us a very different base of people than other companies. This is exciting for us because we get to do business with like-minded people who love their coffee and their country."

About Blackout Coffee

Blackout Coffee was created for all our fellow American warriors who work hard, play hard, and never stop. Please visit, https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackout Coffee