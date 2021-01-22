A Strong Immune System Supports Health in More Ways Than Realized

Hello Health formulated two innovative supplements for encouraging wellness in children over the age of four and adults alike. Hello Health's holistic nutritional supplement line includes:

Belly Great™ is a unique blend of nourishing prebiotic and probiotic formula (15 carefully selected strains), vitamin D3 and methylfolate, which supports both digestive and immune health.

Mighty Might™ contains ingredients that are scientifically proven to support immune function. Mighty Might's star ingredients include zinc, which has long been known as a nutrient that supports immune function, turmeric, which acts as an anti-inflammatory, organic olive leaf extract, which boasts potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, and frankincense, which is a potent anti-inflammatory supporting the treatment of numerous conditions.

About Hello Health

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Hello Health provides nutritional formulas, scientific education, and support for courageous families to help children live their lives fully, without fear. Hello Health's therapeutic formulas have the child's total wellness in mind, enCOURAGEing wellness. Hello Health products are made in the USA, and sold online at Hello.health, Emerson Ecologics, Wellevate and Amazon.

For more information about Hello Health, please visit https://hello.health. For media related inquiries, product samples, or to set up an interview please contact Bryn Crutchfield, of Christie & Co at (805) 969-3744, or via email at [email protected].

