A Strong Immune System Supports Health in More Ways Than Realized
Jan 22, 2021, 08:00 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gut microbiota in the digestive system plays a crucial role in regulating immune homeostasis, maintaining a delicate balance in the immune system. Researchers are increasingly finding new evidence of the immune response may also impact brain health, neurological and psychiatric conditions. The digestive system and brain are proven to be linked through what is called the gut-brain axis. This connection means that what is happening inside the digestive system can influence mood, cognition, and mental health. Pamela Wirth, Hello Health founder, argues that this interconnectivity is exactly what makes it important to seek answers for confusing symptoms within the immune and digestive systems. Wirth's own experience to revitalize her young son's health led her to a greater understanding about the connection between gut, brain, and immune system, which she shares in her book, hello, health, and Hello Health's therapeutic holistic supplements help children reach their full potential.
Hello Health formulated two innovative supplements for encouraging wellness in children over the age of four and adults alike. Hello Health's holistic nutritional supplement line includes:
Belly Great™ is a unique blend of nourishing prebiotic and probiotic formula (15 carefully selected strains), vitamin D3 and methylfolate, which supports both digestive and immune health.
Mighty Might™ contains ingredients that are scientifically proven to support immune function. Mighty Might's star ingredients include zinc, which has long been known as a nutrient that supports immune function, turmeric, which acts as an anti-inflammatory, organic olive leaf extract, which boasts potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, and frankincense, which is a potent anti-inflammatory supporting the treatment of numerous conditions.
About Hello Health
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Hello Health provides nutritional formulas, scientific education, and support for courageous families to help children live their lives fully, without fear. Hello Health's therapeutic formulas have the child's total wellness in mind, enCOURAGEing wellness. Hello Health products are made in the USA, and sold online at Hello.health, Emerson Ecologics, Wellevate and Amazon.
