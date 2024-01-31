A Stronger Nation: New Federal Data Show More Adults Earning College Degrees

News provided by

Lumina Foundation

31 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

Lumina Foundation Data Show 54.3 Percent of U.S. Working-Age Adults Have Bachelor's and Associate Degrees and Short-Term Credentials of Value While Racial, Ethnic Disparities Persist.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation released the annual Stronger Nation report, highlighting results in its online data visualization tool for tracking working-age adults with degrees and other credentials of value.

The national education attainment rate among adults 25 to 64 years old reached 54.3 percent in 2022, the most recent year for which data are available. This gain represents a year-over-year 0.6-percentage-point increase.

The proportion of working-age adults with college degrees rose from 45.7 percent in 2021 to 46.5 percent in the 2022 data, the most recent year available. The number of short-term credentials remained relatively stable, with a slight decline in industry-recognized certifications from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent and in college certificates from 4.3 to 4.2 percent, resulting in 7.8 percent of adults having quality short-term credentials delivering labor-market pay premiums.

Despite the lack of growth nationally in short-term credentials, there were bright spots.

"Kentucky and Rhode Island increased overall attainment by an impressive 3.4 percentage points compared with last year," said Courtney Brown, Lumina's vice president of strategic impact and planning. "Even as people question the value of higher education, the increase in degree attainment shows more people are investing in education, which on average leads to a higher quality of life. Younger adults have made tremendous gains, which bodes well for the nation's future."

Among adults 25 to 34 years old, 56.3 percent have attained a quality post-high school credential. That's a 17.4-percentage-point increase since 2009.

Degree attainment increased among all races and ethnicities, with Hispanic and Latino Americans gaining 1.7 percentage points from 2021 to 2022, followed by Black and white adults, who each experienced 1.5-percentage-point increases.

Nonetheless, significant gaps remain, with post-high school educational attainment rates among Black, Hispanic, Latino, and Native American adults falling significantly below the national average of 46.5 percent. These figures are 35.7 percent among Black Americans, 29.5 percent among Hispanic and Latino adults, and 26.5 percent among Native Americans, according to the 2022 data.

Lumina began publishing the Stronger Nation in 2009. At the time, the nation's degree attainment rate was 38.1 percent among working-age adults. The 8.5-percentage-point increase in the share of adults with bachelor's and associate degrees has driven significant gains. The remainder of the increase is attributable to researchers' efforts to define and measure the numbers of adults with quality short-term credentials—meaning those that secure wages at least 10 percent to 15 percent higher than a high school diploma alone.

Additional findings:

  • Thirty-five states, along with Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, experienced increases in educational attainment.
  • Adults between 25 and 34 years old have a degree attainment rate of 56.4 percent compared with 54.3 percent among the country's entire working-age population.
  • Alabama, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, and Washington, DC, experienced increases of 2 percentage points or more, Year-to-year variation in these figures is not unusual, and no single explanation accounts for these changes.

Please join us at 2:30 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, Jan. 31, for a live webinar to discuss the updated Stronger Nation data.

In 2008, Lumina issued a national call for 60 percent of adults in the United States to have college degrees or other quality credentials beyond high school by 2025 to meet labor-market demand and ensure the country's global competitiveness. Within the past 15 years, the proportion of adults in the United States between the ages of 25 and 64 with college degrees, certificates, or industry-recognized certifications has increased from 37.9 percent to 54.3 percent.

Stronger Nation relies on data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to track progress. The data tool offers insights at the national, state, and county levels and across major metropolitan areas, with breakdowns by race, ethnicity, age, and credential type.

For Media Inquiries:
Tracy Chen
Director, Media Strategy
Lumina Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE Lumina Foundation

Also from this source

Lumina Launches The Great Admissions Redesign

Lumina Launches The Great Admissions Redesign

Bachelor's programs are losing students at shocking rates. Test-optional policies have become the norm. And more recently, the U.S. Supreme Court...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.