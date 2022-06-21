A Surprising Approach to Health for Lakewood and Long Beach

SOHMA Integrative Medicine is committed to the continual health of Lakewood and Long Beach.

LAKEWOOD and LONG BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOHMA Integrative Medicine is determined to better the health of citizens of Lakewood and Long Beach by combining eastern and western medicine. SOHMA's commitment is to get people out of pain, into balance & back to play without the use of drugs or surgery. SOHMA Integrative Medicine opened its doors in 2014 and since then has utilized evidence-based practices while treating patients in a holistic way, unifying ancient wisdom with modern technologies.

"SOHMA's goal is about bringing a healthier and balanced lifestyle to all of Lakewood and Long Beach residents," said Dr. Daniel Hoover, DC,LAc, MH, CCSP®, CEO of SOHMA Integrative Medicine . "Through our combination of eastern and western medicine, we help improve our patients' lives in a non-invasive way," said Dr. Hoover.

Using traditional Eastern medicine like acupuncture , cupping therapy , and medical tai-chi , the patient's body is assisted in the healing and recovery process naturally. Acupuncture uses thin, sterile single-use needles inserted into strategic points, which can have positive therapeutic results when stimulated by the needles. Cupping therapy uses either fire or a pump to create a vacuum inside the cup, which is placed onto the skin, causing vasodilation which circulates stagnant toxins out of the affected area while bringing in fresh nutrient-rich, oxygenated blood to promote natural healing. Medical tai-chi classes bring participants of all ages together to increase flexibility, balance, agility, and stamina while reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and blood pressure. Tai-chi classes are provided entirely free every Sunday at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, CA, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, or can be followed online .

SOHMA's modern technology includes non-surgical spinal decompression , joint injections , and IV therapy . Non-surgical spinal decompression uses a spinal traction, a specialized table to gently pull at either side of the spine. It releases pressure that may have built up within the spine, giving patients pain relief and improving balance. Joint injections use either human cellular tissue products (HCT/P) or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in a unique approach to repairing the human body. PRP injections use the patient's platelet enriched plasma to promote healing and reduce post-surgery recovery times. HCT/P injections support the body's healing by regenerating and regrowing damaged tissue without the need for invasive therapies. SOHMA offers IV therapy in the forms of the Myer's cocktail and ozone therapy. Myer's cocktail is a blend of vitamins used to hydrate, replenish nutrients, and treat various conditions. Ozone therapy uses ozone's anti-inflammatory properties to kill bacteria and prevent viral replication.

Founded in 2014, SOHMA Integrative Medicine ranks among the best health centers in Long Beach and Lakewood, CA. Winning three awards for best health clinic, best chiropractor, and best acupuncturist in The Absolute Best of Long Beach Awards in the three categories for which it was nominated and just named best of Long Beach Reader's Choice by the Long Beach Post.

