A surprising result for the Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD in AMCI Testing's latest MP6® Real World, Fast-Charge Test

Highest-speed charging at Tesla Superchargers proves elusive even with EV6's engineering sophistication.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As evidenced by the amount of charging speed conversation at CES, AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield valuable, and often surprising, real-world results and the industry is starting to take notice. Why? While price and charging infrastructure have been capturing headlines, charging speed is becoming an issue as the market becomes more mainstream. The mainstream market will depend more on public charging, and nobody wants to spend one more minute than they must at a charger, particularly during a Chicago winter! MP6® approximates the average ICE vehicles' 6-minute fueling time.

The transition to electrification is multi-faceted and in a state of flux due to slower consumer uptake and the need for OEMs to comply with ever more stringent CO2 reduction requirements. "Kia, unlike some other OEMs, has not shied away from maintaining their huge commitment and technical innovation in the creation of their EV platforms," said David Stokols, CEO of AMCI Testing's parent company, AMCI Global. "Revealing all the complexities and engineering trade-offs inherent in EV design, in the MP6® charge-test interval, EV6 only placed mid-pack despite being a leader in EV."

As a reminder, the MP6® test regimen currently takes place at the nation's most available public charging network—the Tesla Supercharger fitted with its 'Magic Dock' adapter—and measures miles of range added from 10% SOC (state of charge) within 6 minutes.

AMCI Testing MP6® Leaderboard Results:

1st place Toyota bZ4X 35.0 MP6 2nd place Ford Mustang Mach-E 32.5 MP6 3rd place Mercedes-Benz EQE 31.5 MP6 4th place Hyundai IONIQ 5 28.0 MP6 5th place Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD 23.0 MP6 6th place Ford F-150 Lightning 22.0 MP6 7th place Rivian R1S 20.5 MP6

"There are many design and engineering parameters that determine charging performance, and it is the interplay between all of these factors that creates a great MP6® result," said Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing. "On the Tesla Supercharger, EV6 GT-Line RWD achieved a consistent peak-charge rate of 97 kW. That was lower than what we measured for the 1st Place Toyota bZ4X, for example, which was 137 kW. However, we did see EV6 rates as high as 195 kW on the 350 kW EA charger, using the identical MP6® protocol."

In the coming weeks and months, as OEMs provide vehicles, AMCI Testing will publish further MP6® test results with commentary on the experience. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI Testing

AMCI testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized globally as an industry gold standard.

SOURCE AMCI