A surprising result for the Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD in AMCI Testing's latest MP6® Real World, Fast-Charge Test

News provided by

AMCI

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Highest-speed charging at Tesla Superchargers proves elusive even with EV6's engineering sophistication.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As evidenced by the amount of charging speed conversation at CES, AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield valuable, and often surprising, real-world results and the industry is starting to take notice. Why? While price and charging infrastructure have been capturing headlines, charging speed is becoming an issue as the market becomes more mainstream. The mainstream market will depend more on public charging, and nobody wants to spend one more minute than they must at a charger, particularly during a Chicago winter! MP6® approximates the average ICE vehicles' 6-minute fueling time.

The transition to electrification is multi-faceted and in a state of flux due to slower consumer uptake and the need for OEMs to comply with ever more stringent CO2 reduction requirements. "Kia, unlike some other OEMs, has not shied away from maintaining their huge commitment and technical innovation in the creation of their EV platforms," said David Stokols, CEO of AMCI Testing's parent company, AMCI Global. "Revealing all the complexities and engineering trade-offs inherent in EV design, in the MP6® charge-test interval, EV6 only placed mid-pack despite being a leader in EV."

As a reminder, the MP6® test regimen currently takes place at the nation's most available public charging network—the Tesla Supercharger fitted with its 'Magic Dock' adapter—and measures miles of range added from 10% SOC (state of charge) within 6 minutes.

AMCI Testing MP6® Leaderboard Results:

1st place   

Toyota bZ4X                 

35.0 MP6

2nd place   

Ford Mustang Mach-E     

32.5 MP6

3rd place   

Mercedes-Benz EQE       

31.5 MP6

4th place     

Hyundai IONIQ 5             

28.0 MP6

5th place   

Kia EV6  GT-Line RWD     

23.0 MP6

6th place   

Ford F-150 Lightning         

22.0 MP6

7th place   

Rivian R1S                         

20.5 MP6

"There are many design and engineering parameters that determine charging performance, and it is the interplay between all of these factors that creates a great MP6® result," said Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing. "On the Tesla Supercharger, EV6 GT-Line RWD achieved a consistent peak-charge rate of 97 kW. That was lower than what we measured for the 1st Place Toyota bZ4X, for example, which was 137 kW. However, we did see EV6 rates as high as 195 kW on the 350 kW EA charger, using the identical MP6® protocol."

In the coming weeks and months, as OEMs provide vehicles, AMCI Testing will publish further MP6® test results with commentary on the experience. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI Testing
AMCI testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized globally as an industry gold standard.

SOURCE AMCI

Also from this source

Ford F-150 Lightning disappoints in AMCI Testing's latest MP6® Real World, Fast -Charge Test

Ford F-150 Lightning disappoints in AMCI Testing's latest MP6® Real World, Fast -Charge Test

AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield valuable real-world results and the industry is starting to take notice. Why? While price ...
Rivian R1S Shows Slowest MP6® Charging Performance to Date in AMCI Testing's Real-World, Fast-Charge Test

Rivian R1S Shows Slowest MP6® Charging Performance to Date in AMCI Testing's Real-World, Fast-Charge Test

AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield some surprising, real-world results. Supposed 'laggards' like the Toyota bZ4X do very...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.