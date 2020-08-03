A Sweat-Free School Year: Dermadry Launches 2020 Scholarship For Students Who Sweat Too Much

MONTREAL , Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermadry is back with the second annual edition of its scholarship. The contest is open to students from around the globe who suffer from hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating that affects approximately 5% of the global population.

Students with hyperhidrosis are faced with a unique set of challenges, which can have a significant impact on quality of life and interfere with their ability to complete daily tasks. Some of these challenges include constantly sweating through school uniforms, shying away from social activities or ruining books, papers, and technology tools due to uncontrollable sweaty hands. It can also lead to an increase in stress and anxiety levels, isolation and bullying.

Submissions

Dermadry is asking students to record themselves discussing their hyperhidrosis story and the impact that excessive sweating has had on their studies and daily life. Submissions are open globally and must be in a video format (minimum 60 seconds).

The prize for the contest is a US$2,000 scholarship and a Dermadry Total device (valued at US$499) to treat the condition. This contest furthers Dermadry's mission of de-stigmatizing excessive sweating and raising awareness about hyperhidrosis, which is a common but seldom spoken-about condition. The company encourages all applicants over the age of 18 currently enrolled in a post-secondary educational program to come forward and share their stories.

Applicants must upload their completed video to a video-hosting platform (e.g., YouTube) and include a link to their video in their submission that must be completed on Dermadry's website at this link. Submissions open on Aug. 3, 2020, and close on Aug. 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Finalists

Ten finalists will be selected by Dermadry and announced on Aug. 21, 2020. This year, Dermadry is asking participants to use their voice and platform to increase awareness of hyperhidrosis. Four extra finalist spots will be reserved for those with the most engagement on their post about the scholarship on the following platforms: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

The vote will then be open to the public who can cast their votes for the winner on Dermadry's website. The final vote tally will determine the winner, which will be announced on Aug. 26, 2020.

The contest is open worldwide and entries are welcome in all languages. Dermadry encourages all applicants to be creative. They can share their story, write a song, make an animation or create anything that showcases their creativity and individuality.

For more information and full contest rules, please visit Dermadry's 2020 scholarship page on its website here. Here's to a sweat-free school year!

About Dermadry

Dermadry is a Canadian medical device company headquartered in Quebec that manufactures an FDA-cleared iontophoresis device that treats hyperhidrosis. Learn more at dermadry.com and on social media @dermadry.

