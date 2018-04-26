A Sweet Delivery for New Moms

Media outlets are invited to join and record Edible's® deliveries on May 1 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and on May 2 at two Yale New Haven Hospital locations (20 York St. and at their Saint Raphael Campus, 1450 Chapel St.) in New Haven, Conn. Video footage will be provided to those who are unable to join the live-action deliveries of Edible's® hand-crafted and locally made arrangements featuring fresh fruit and real chocolate.

Mother's Day is routinely the busiest weekend of the year for the world's largest franchisor of creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements and fresh fruit treats as children, husbands and more look to show appreciation for that one person who does so much for them every day: mom. This year, the fresh fruit experts expect to deliver more than:

179,000 strawberries

13,500 pounds of grapes

41,000 pieces of pineapple

50,000 pounds of chocolate

"Mother's Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the women in our lives who deserve so much for the joy and comfort they bring," says founder and CEO Tariq Farid, whose mother was the first to support Farid's entrepreneurial idea to launch Edible Arrangements® as a business. When business consultants were telling him the idea of selling fresh fruit arrangements would never work, it was his mother who encouraged him to go for it. Today there are more than 1,300 franchise locations open or under development worldwide.

"Mother's Day always brings back memories of everything my mom meant to me, and we are happy to be able to help others celebrate the goodness of their mothers not only on Mother's Day but every day of the year," Farid added.

With more than 1,300 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible International, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, and more can be ordered online at edible.com, by phone at 1-877-DO-FRUIT®, or through any local Edible® store.

