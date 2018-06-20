A Sweet Start to the Morning: United Adds Maple-Flavored Cookie to its Complimentary Snack Rotation

While maple syrup is most often associated with pancakes and waffles, the flavor is becoming more popular in a variety of foods and beverages, with Google Trends data showing an increase in searches related to maple and many heralding it as the "next pumpkin spice."

"We know that maple is an increasingly appealing flavor, and we are always looking for ways to capitalize on trends in taste buds," Vice President of Catering Operations Charlean Gmunder said. "We are excited to offer our customers a light, crisp snack that is created by a woman-owned bakery."

The cookie combines a rich buttery flavor with a hint of maple and just the right pinch of salt to create a delightfully addictive snack. It is a play on the benne wafer and a modern twist on a cookie that Byrd Cookie Company has been baking for almost 70 years. The maple wafers are baked in Savannah, Ga., and pair nicely with United's signature illy coffee, making them perfect for the early morning traveler.

"We created this cookie using only the finest ingredients, and we continue to bake in small batches so that we can consistently deliver high-quality confections," Byrd Cookie Company CEO Stephanie Lindley said.

Byrd Cookie Company is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned business.

To celebrate the new partnership, MileagePlus Exclusives is hosting a live auction where customers can bid miles to travel to Savannah, Georgia and enjoy a tour of the Byrd's bakery and take in Savannah's local sites. The auction is available on the MileagePlus Exclusives website for members to start bidding today at exclusives.mileageplus.com/Byrds.

This new snack replaces the Stroopwafel, the current morning snack. United is expanding its complimentary snack offerings in order to continue to appeal to a broad palate. The Stroopwafel will be available again in the future as the airline rotates between morning snack options. The Stroopwafel will remain on flights departing Europe prior to 9:30 a.m.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

About Byrd Cookie Company

Originally founded in 1924, Byrd Cookie Company is an award-winning, family-owned company providing fresh-baked products to a wide range of major retailers, from LL Bean to Bergdorf Goodman. The company, which is headquartered in Savannah, Ga., also creates private label items for companies including Neiman-Marcus, Ritz-Carlton and Cumberland Farms and operates successful retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina. For more information, visit ByrdCookieCompany.com.

