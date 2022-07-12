A Tale of Giants and Insectophile Humans

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Martin Pierce's fascination with nature may not be news worthy the inventive story line and fantastical bronze sculptures it supports, most certainly is. The new collection represents a departure from the stricter realism of his hardware and furniture designs. Realism is still focal to his new wasp, cricket, and beetle sculptures for as Pierce puts it "these creatures are inherently beautiful so nothing is to be gained by distorting or obscuring their form." Faced with a world "where insects lack the social and environmental importance they deserve and where humans dominate the planet with demands that are contrary to the wellbeing of other species," Pierce and his wife, Anne, decided to create an alternative narrative. In this fictional world through sculpture and paintings Pierce reverses the relative size of humans to insects making the former diminutive and the latter giants. The fictional scale gives rise to a new relationship and the adversarial human is reinvented as an insect loving humanoid. While the dynamic between these 2 species is evolving, it is based an agrarian lifestyle where both farm together and jointly partake in the fruits of their labors.