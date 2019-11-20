A Tale of Two Big-Footed Buds Discovering Winter Adventures in Oregon

The new illustrated story tells the heartwarming tale of two big-footed buds, Yeti and Squatch. Yeti loves the wintertime, but Squatch is more of a summer creature. The friends set out on a road trip through Oregon where Yeti shares their favorite winter adventures. The two enjoy a variety of activities — from birding to snowshoeing and soaking in hot springs. Spoiler alert: by the end of the book, Squatch realizes that winter in Oregon is just as enjoyable as summer.

To celebrate the launch of this new wintry tale, Travel Oregon and Powell's Books are hosting a free story time event on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m., where beloved Oregon author of Wild, Cheryl Strayed, will read the story. Those in attendance will receive a free copy of the book, while supplies last.

"Our aim is to inspire Oregonians and visitors to experience the wonder of winter in Oregon," said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. "And what better way to do that than to showcase the adventures of Yeti and Squatch, who have been fixtures in our popular Only Slightly Exaggerated campaign. Follow along on their adventures, or, better yet, make winter adventures and memories of your own."

Additionally, Travel Oregon plans to take the book on a statewide book tour with readings at local, independent bookstores where attendees will have the opportunity to take home a copy of the book. Oregon Welcome Centers in Ashland, Boardman, Brookings, Oregon City and Portland will also have copies of the book, posters and stickers to give away. English and Spanish versions of the book can be downloaded at traveloregon.com.

The campaign is a continuation of the successful "Only Slightly Exaggerated" (OSE) campaign, which was originally launched in spring 2018. Following that, OSE had two additional successful iterations in fall 2018 and spring 2019. Utilizing the strong creative teams from the previous OSE campaigns, the new illustrations have been brought to life in collaboration with long-time advertising partner Wieden+Kennedy, Psyop and Sun Creature Studio.

Travel Oregon Yeti & Squatch Book Tour

Portland Region

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-noon

Powell's City of Books (1005 W. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97209)

Mt. Hood & Columbia River Gorge

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.

North American Big Foot Center (31297 SE Hwy 29, Boring, OR 97009)

Southern Oregon

Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

TreeHouse Books (15 N. Main St., Ashland, OR 97520)

Eastern Oregon

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Betty's Books (1813 Main St., Baker City, OR 97814)

Willamette Valley

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Book Bin (450 Court St. NE, Salem, OR 97301)

Central Oregon

Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Roundabout Books (900 NW Mount Washington Dr. #110, Bend, OR 97703)

More events to be announced as confirmed.

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians. Visit traveloregon.com to learn more.

