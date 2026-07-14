A Tall Box to Launch as the First Premium Denim Brand Exclusively for Tall Women with Body-Shape-Conscious Fits

Debuting September 2026, the brand's limited first production run introduces premium denim for women 5'9" and above, designed around true tall proportions, 35" and 37" inseams, with fit options for different body shapes.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tall Box, a new premium denim brand created exclusively for tall women, announced today that it will officially launch in September 2026, with preorders beginning in August 2026 at www.atallbox.com.

(L-R) Models wearing the Curvy Slim, Classic Slim, and The Girlfriend fits, with Founder Anastasia de Jong on the far right in the Curvy Slim. A Tall Box's debut Staple Collection, launching September 2026.

Founded by Anastasia de Jong, A Tall Box is entering the market with a distinct trifecta: premium denim, true tall proportions, and body-shape-conscious fit options all designed specifically for tall women. The brand was built to fill a long-standing gap in women's denim, where tall customers are often forced to choose between jeans that are long enough, fit their body shape, or feel elevated enough to justify the investment.

"As a tall woman, I spent most of my life feeling like there was something wrong with my body because clothes were never made for my height and shape," said de Jong. "Then I started working in fashion retail and saw tall women come in with the same frustrations. That experience, combined with my corporate background as a Walmart buyer and sales leader, showed me a clear market gap. A Tall Box was created so tall women can finally feel seen, empowered, and confident in denim made specifically for their height, proportions, and shape."

Designed for women 5'9" and above, the debut Staple Collection includes three premium tall denim fits: Classic Slim, Curvy Slim, and The Girlfriend. The Classic Slim Fit is designed for rectangle and apple body shapes, the Curvy Slim Fit for pear and hourglass body shapes, and the Girlfriend Fit with a relaxed versatility that flatters across body shapes.

Each style will be available in 35" and 37" inseams with waist sizes 24 through 38. The debut collection will launch as a limited first production run, retailing at $200 per pair. Each pair is made with 13 oz denim featuring stretch, recovery, and a high cotton content.

The Staple Collection was designed with reinforced construction and timeless denim that moves from day to night while holding its shape. A Tall Box is not fast fashion. Each jean is built with intention – from fabric density to wash process, fit architecture, and final construction – which results in an elevated, lasting pair on repeat.

At the heart of A Tall Box is a broader commitment to uplifting and supporting women. The brand is building community partnerships with organizations that share that mission, with details to be announced next month.

A Tall Box was founded in Northwest Arkansas by Anastasia de Jong and ran with business partner and husband, Stefan de Jong. To learn more, visit www.atallbox.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE A Tall Box