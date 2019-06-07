A Taste of Colorado announces the 2019 Music Lineup for Labor Day Weekend

DENVER, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Denver Partnership , producers of A Taste of Colorado , proudly present the music lineup for the 36th annual festival. Colorado's largest music and food festival will include over 30 national and regional musical artists featured throughout the three-day Labor Day weekend, August 31st – September 2nd, 2019.

This year's festival will continue building on the elevated music experience from last year with an epic artist line-up. Saturday will feature KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool & the Gang, and Grand Funk Railroad. On Sunday, September 1st, the lineup includes Dwight Yoakam, LOCASH and Cassadee Pope and on Monday, September 2nd, an incredible lineup closes out the festival with Scott Stapp of Creed, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taylor Dayne and Freddy Jones Band.

"We are thrilled to build upon the hugely successful rebrand of last year's festival with this sensational and diverse music lineup for 2019. There is definitely something for everyone as we touch on many generations and genres of music," said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Experience at the Downtown Denver Partnership.

A special Pre-sale VIP ticket offer begins Friday, June 14th at 10am – Monday, June 17th at 9:59 am for $99. Regular priced tickets for The Capitol VIP Experience go on-sale June 17th at 10:00 am. Tickets can be purchased at www.axs.com .

About A Taste of Colorado:

A Taste of Colorado is a three-day, free admission festival produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The event takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park. In addition to local and worldly cuisine and music stages, there will be local artisans featured in the Arts & Crafts Marketplace, and interactive activities and games for kids. A Taste of Colorado is the ultimate end-of-summer opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the sounds, tastes, and sights of Colorado's diverse cultural traditions and Western heritage. For more information, visit www.atasteofcolorado.com , check out A Taste of Colorado on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat and search #ATasteofCO.

