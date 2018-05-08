A Taste of Colorado is excited to announce a whole new Entertainment Experience for the 2018 Labor Day Weekend Festival.

The artist line-up is the biggest in festival history. Saturday's Classic Rock day will feature George Thorogood as well as two national headliners to be announced July 10th. On Sunday's Country Day, the lineup includes LeAnn Rimes, David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny and Monday's Contemporary Day closes out the festival with an amazing lineup featuring Smashmouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and the Spin Doctors. "One of our main goals is to elevate the caliber of our music line-up," said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Experience at the Downtown Denver Partnership, "By featuring a different genre of music each day, we hope to appeal to a wide variety of tastes in music."

Also new this year, the Capitol VIP Experience, sponsored by Patrón Tequila, will include delicious and inventive summer cocktails, the "Splash into Summer" photo experience, multiple bars inside and outside, unique food and beverage offerings, as well as a main stage viewing deck, air-conditioned indoor lounge, private restrooms, and the "Patrón the Summer" outdoor lounge. Tickets go on sale to the public on May 14th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at www.axs.com

The festival will continue its 35-year tradition of being the largest food and music festival in Colorado attracting over 500,000 attendees over the three day Labor Day weekend. A Taste of Colorado has something for everyone with over 50 food vendors, 175 marketplace vendors, a Kids Zone experience with arts, crafts and an exciting children's stage, and 25 national and regional musical acts. "We are excited to bring these new changes to A Taste of Colorado, building upon the 35 years of exceptional food, entertainment and family friendly experience for all attendees," Alton said.

The event is sponsored by: Budweiser, Breckenridge Brewery, First Choice Communications, Colorado Lottery, HARIBO, Wahl, Red Rock Deli, Farmland, Barefoot, Lasik Vision, Cutarelli Vision, KeVita Kombucha, Bridgestone, 5-hour Energy, Patrón Tequila, Denver Escape Room, Passanante's Home Food Services, AARP CO, American Paintball Coliseum, AMLI Residential, Sheraton Denver Downtown, Westword

About A Taste of Colorado:

A Taste of Colorado is a three-day, free admission festival produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The event takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park. In addition to local and worldly cuisine, music stages and shopping, there will be local artisans featured in the Arts & Crafts Marketplace, and interactive activities and games for kids. A Taste of Colorado is the ultimate end-of-summer opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the sounds, tastes, and sights of Colorado's diverse cultural traditions and Western heritage. For more information, visit www.ATasteofColorado.com, check out A Taste of Colorado on Facebook, follow @ATasteofCO on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and search #ATasteofCO.

