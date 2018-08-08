A Taste of Colorado's South Platte Kids Zone is full of free Thrills and Entertainment for Kids of all Ages

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly named South Platte Kids Zone presented by MetroPCS has something special for young visitors who visit Civic Center Park for A Taste of Colorado this Labor Day Weekend. The Kids Zone is a family-friendly area offering free activities for children of all ages. The Kids Stage has music, dance, magicians, and comedy! There will be 4 Performances and 2 Workshops/Demos on the stage per day. Kids will have a blast expressing themselves while creating fun and easy crafts – all for free!

To add to the fun, The Denver Public Library will be located in the Kids Zone with their Wheelie book bike as well as offering story time on Saturday September 1st and Sunday September 2nd. There will also be a special event with Children's Hospital who will be offering exciting drawings for Denver Broncos memorabilia as well as handing out band-aid dispensers, coloring sheets and a button maker, as well as parent resource handouts.

Nursing mothers and families can visit the "Mommy Station," a convenient area located in the Kids Zone for parents to nurse, change diapers, and relax in a private environment complete with a rocking chair. An assortment of supplies including diapers and baby wipes are offered as part of the "Mommy Station" experience.

Little ones can explore and learn with the interactive "Snug Play" pop-up playground from Street Scapes. "Snug Play" offers unlimited creative possibilities for children to create active, imaginative play spaces with large scale loose play elements perfect for jumping, bouncing, rocking, or spinning.

Kid-friendly food vendors will be located near the Kids Zone selling hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, funnel cakes, pizza and more. A Taste of Colorado is also an opportunity for parents to encourage their children to sample new cuisines (we have alligator!) since many of the restaurants offer "taste-sized" portions for three to four tickets.

The Festival, produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership, will continue its 35-year tradition of being the largest free admission food and music festivals in Colorado attracting over 500,000 attendees over the three-day Labor Day weekend. A Taste of Colorado has something for everyone with over 50 food vendors, 175 marketplace vendors, a Kids Zone experience with arts, crafts and an exciting children's stage, and 25 national and regional musical acts on 4 music stages.

A Taste of Colorado is a three-day, free admission festival produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The event takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park. In addition to local and worldly cuisine, music stages and shopping, there will be local artisans featured in the Arts & Crafts Marketplace, and interactive activities and games for children in the Kids Zone. A Taste of Colorado is the ultimate end-of-summer opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the sounds, tastes, and sights of Colorado's diverse cultural traditions and Western heritage. For more information, visit www.ATasteofColorado.com, check out A Taste of Colorado on Facebook, follow @ATasteofCO on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and search #ATasteofCO.

