A taste of Germany arrives in the U.S. with VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand

Shipment of VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand, its famed tomato condiment, to arrive in the U.S. for the first time while supplies last

Fan-favorite condiment distributed at no cost via Volkswagen's DriverGear merchandise portal

Volkswagen continues 75th anniversary celebration in America by spotlighting brand fans via owner stories

RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that VW part number 00010 ZDK-259-101, VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand, a condiment used to dress VW currywurst, will be available in the U.S. for a limited time. The public can claim their very own bottle, distributed through DriverGear, starting today at no cost while supplies last.

Volkswagen Gewürz Ketchup Brand

Best known for its history of iconic automobiles, the Volkswagen brand has produced and provided food items like the VW currywurst sauce for its German plant employees for decades. Many brand fans familiar with this condiment know it is most famous for being paired with Volkswagen's currywurst sausage, first created in 1973. Developed by Volkswagen-employed chefs, the official currywurst recipe is a secret known only to a few people. The uniquely spiced sausage is often served chopped into bite-size slices in a bowl and drenched with the sauce. It was Volkswagen's currywurst—also once sold under an official VW part number—that originally inspired the Volkswagen condiment production, dating back to 1996.

"This year we're celebrating more than a big anniversary of selling cars," said Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Brand Marketing, Volkswagen of America, Inc. "We're celebrating stories, memories, passion, and all the fun, and unexpected things that make Volkswagen the brand we are today —things like our Gewürz Ketchup Brand condiment."

As Volkswagen continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary in America, the brand is spotlighting owners and fans with a series of stories on VW.com. Most recently featured was Jamie Orr, an enthusiast who—like many fans that visit the brand's global headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany—started bringing this lesser-known piece of the German Katalog back to the U.S. as a souvenir. Jamie shared that he has been bringing a few bottles back as souvenirs for years to give away at his enthusiast gatherings, inspiring the brand to take action. VW is proud to share this special, limited supply of VW's condiment for Americans to enjoy during its 75th anniversary celebration.

The public can also get a taste of the condiment when it makes a special appearance at ChainFEST , the world's premier gourmet chain food festival in Los Angeles, on Oct. 5, 2024.

