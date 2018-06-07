A Taste of Luxury: The New Era of Jewellery Design and Customisation Service

The show is organised by UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch and co-organised by Taiwan Jewelry Industry Association and Taipei Jewelers' Association. In 2017, the fair accumulated more than 9,000 visits, with a breaking sales record of US$20 million. Over the past few years, organiser has focused on promoting design and craftsmanship as the industry spindle to create international platform for up-rising designers and talented goldsmiths. This has successfully opened up business opportunities for jewellers, where they can meet increasing demand in customising clients' own unique jewellery.

Success of Designer Gallery Attracts International Talents

Jewelleries are an eternal fine art. It is not solely a personal collection that represents one's taste, but also carries investment value, which at times people pass down from generation to generation. Thanks to the success from previous year, this year we are expanding the contemporary designer zone. Designers from China, Japan and Taiwan are invited to showcase their extravagant jewellery with unique design. With this diversity, we aim to provide a vibrant cultural exchange between the local and overseas designers.

5th Edition of Goldsmith Award receives recognition from Taipei City Government for its Promotion Effectiveness

"The Goldsmith Contest" organised by Taipei Jewellery Workshop Union has always been one of the popular events at Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair. To promote the art behind jewellery making, the organiser invites professional goldsmiths to share how jewelleries are created from scratch, showing different techniques and processes. Apart from providing a better understanding to the visitors, this has also stimulates their interest in customising/renovating jewellery. Each year the director of Labour Bureau joins us at the Gold Smith Contest Award ceremony as a recognition to the promotion on jewellery making. This year the organiser will not only continue with this tradition of holding Goldsmith Contest, but also organise seminars related to jewellery customisation following the latest consumer trend.

Introduction of Art Collection Shows New Business Opportunity

Mr. Shen, Zi Kai, chairman of the Antique Watch Association, showcased his extremely valuable collection which contains antique watches from 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Mr. Shen also gave seminar 'Concerto of three-centuries antique watches' during the fair that further explains the story behind each piece of his collection as well as the watch-making technique and process, showing his true passion as an antique watch collector. The success of this special theme shows art collectors and jewellery buyers can be correlated. Given this potential, the organiser has created the antique watch and jewellery section and collaborate with art gallery as a 'crossover'. This is destined to bring more potential clients to exhibitors.

