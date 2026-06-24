A Taste of What's Next: Sandals Details New Dining Experiences Across Jamaica

Sandals Montego Bay: Where Island Flavors Take Center Stage

Home to 11 dining options, at the flagship Sandals Montego Bay, guests will experience Jamaica from the moment they walk into the lobby, where BLŪM coffee shop will serve this island's famous Blue Mountain coffee. Adding to the energy of the arrival experience, a brand-new lobby bar will give guests a new place to sip and ease into the rhythm of the resort.

The new Bay Roc Rum Bar, part of Sandals' growing rum bar collection, will debut as a tribute to Bay Roc Hotel & Villas, the iconic resort from the 50s that would later become Sandals Montego Bay. Telling the story of Jamaican music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, the space will feature murals by local artists and memorabilia to help bring the historic story to life, along with a curated vinyl collection and signature cocktails to fit the theme.

The guest-favorite Buccan – a solid-fuel, family-style restaurant first introduced at Sandals Saint Vincent in 2024 and at Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia in 2025 – will make its Jamaica debut at Sandals Montego Bay. Set on the waterfront, the restaurant will take guests on a culinary journey around Jamaica's parishes, telling the story of the island through dishes inspired by local classics. Open-fire cooking, communal tables and bold flavors create an experience that is just as much about connection as it is cuisine.

A new Parisol Beach Club will serve as the resort's vibrant social hub, blending lunch and dinner, cocktails and beachfront lounging into a single destination. Designed to capture the easy rhythm of the Caribbean, Parisol evolves from leisurely lunch spent by the pool or beach to sunset cocktails, live entertainment and dinner by the water. The experience is anchored by the first-ever swim-up pool bar – complete with the original guest-inscribed bricks that have become part of resort lore – alongside a Jerk Shack, serving favorites like fish in foil and festival, and a new made-to-order pizza counter.

Fresh seafood and wraparound ocean views will set the tone at the new Scrimshaw, making its Jamaica debut at Sandals Montego Bay. Heart & Sol will offer fast favorites including fresh smoothies and crisp salads, while Tesoro will bring global flavors by day before transitioning to Italian in the evening. The resort's refreshed food and beverage offerings will also include returning favorites Butch's Island Chop House, the brand's signature steakhouse, and Soy, known for its fresh sushi.

Sandals Caribbean Cay: Inspired by Jamaica, Designed for Gathering

At Sandals Caribbean Cay, a standout addition to the dining experience is Suppa, a homegrown supper-style restaurant inspired by the Jamaican tradition of gathering around the table for Sunday dinner. Designed to feel as though guests are being welcomed into a Jamaican home, the experience unfolds through a series of intimate spaces that mirror a home's living, dining and outdoor gathering areas. At the center is a shared set-menu experience featuring comforting yet creative dishes deeply rooted in Jamaican flavors and culture.

"Caribbean food is having a moment right now," said Luke Mathot, Vice President of Product Innovation, Food & Beverage. "We're taking inspiration from dishes that have been part of Jamaican culture for generations and interpreting them through a contemporary lens. A rice and peas risotto at Suppa is a great example – it's unmistakably Jamaican, but presented in a way that is fresh and unexpected. Authenticity doesn't always mean traditional, and we're continuing to find new ways to celebrate the region's flavors, stories and ingredients."

The new Keynote Rum Bar, part of Sandals' growing rum bar collection, acts as the "front door" to Suppa, welcoming guests into an intimate, parlor-style atmosphere as a prelude to the dining experience. Keynote will serve playful, culturally-rooted snacks and premium Caribbean rums.

Parisol Beach Club will make its debut at Sandals Cay, the resort's private offshore island accessible exclusively by boat. With a rustic-chic feel and its very own swim-up pool bar, the beach club invites guests to spend the day by the water, from breakfast, lunch and dinner at Parisol to cocktails, beach games and waterside lounging. The private island's new Jerk Shack rounds out the experience, with new shaded palapas inviting guests to relax by the sea.

Sandals Caribbean Cay will also be home to The Strand, the resort's signature beach grill concept that will be making its Jamaica debut complete with a pizza counter, along with BLŪM coffee shop, Heart & Sol, and Tesoro. Guest favorites Bombay featuring Indian fare and The Cricketers Pub will continue to round out the resort's 11 dining options.

Sandals South Coast: Nature-Inspired, Flavor-Driven Firsts

Culinary additions at Sandals South Coast begin at BLŪM, where Jamaica's renowned Blue Mountain coffee and fresh-baked pastries will bring a distinctly local flavor to the day. By evening, guests can experience the arrival of Butch's Island Chop House, one of Sandals' most beloved dining concepts, making its long-awaited debut on Jamaica's south coast. Paired with a dedicated martini bar, the celebrated steakhouse brings premium cuts, fresh seafood and a lively atmosphere designed for lingering long after dinner ends.

The resort's 11 dynamic food and beverage offerings will continue with a range of familiar concepts, including Pan-Asian flavors at Jasmine's, fresh seafood at Schooners and Neptunes, beachfront sushi at Sushi on the Sand, global flavors at Bayside by day and a French Brasserie by night, Italian classics at Giuseppe's, island-style bites at Jerk Shack and comfort favorites from Chick 'N Dippers gourmet comfort food truck.

Coming to Sandals South Coast in early 2027 will be the B-Side Rum Bar, adding to Sandals' rum bar collection. The second-story rum bar is being intentionally designed as a hidden gem, leaning into the metaphor of the B-side of a vinyl record, and will feature an elevated lounge atmosphere with a menu of small plates, snacks and craft cocktails.

Sandals South Coast is scheduled to reopen on November 18, 2026, followed by Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Caribbean Cay on December 18, 2026.

To learn more and book a stay, visit https://www.sandals.com/great-jamaica-comeback/.

About Sandals® Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International