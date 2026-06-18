Sandals® Resorts Reveals the Next Chapter of Sandals 2.0 Across Three Beloved Jamaica Resorts

Club Sandals at Sandals South Coast, where lush landscaping and nature-inspired design draw inspiration from the resort's beloved roaming peacocks.

Set above the Sea, twelve refreshed Overwater Butler Villas at Sandals South Coast, redefine one of Jamaica's most distinctive and sought-after accommodations.

Reinforcing Sandals' continued commitment to the island where the brand was born, the three properties are introducing elevated accommodations including the brand's first-ever double queen room concept, a new moniker and identity for Sandals Royal Caribbean, and a slate of guest experiences celebrating Jamaica's culture, cuisine and natural beauty.

The Resort That Started It All, the Revitalized Sandals Montego Bay, Returning December 18, 2026

More than four decades after opening its doors, Sandals Montego Bay is entering a bold new era while honoring its legacy as the brand's flagship property with 255 rooms. A transformed welcome experience will set the tone for what's in store, with a lobby design framed by sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea. A completely redesigned main pool will serve as the social heart of the resort, complemented by new swim-up accommodations and spacious ocean-view suites designed to bring guests closer to the shoreline.

Culinary additions include the arrival of the guest-favorite Buccan in its first waterfront setting in Jamaica, serving island favorites cooked over an open flame, as well as Jamaica's first Scrimshaw seafood restaurant, offering wraparound sea views and a refined coastal dining experience.

The Caribbean's first-ever swim-up bar remains an iconic centerpiece of the resort as part of Parisol Beach Club, where the original bricks, carved with decades of guest names, have been preserved as a tribute to the resort's history. Guests can also discover Bay Roc Rum Club, a signature rum experience inspired by the property's origins as Bay Roc Hotel & Villas and the rise of Caribbean music. Featuring hand-painted murals, memorabilia and creative cocktails on tap, the space celebrates the spirit and stories that helped shape the destination.

A New Chapter for Jamaica's Private Island Escape: Sandals Caribbean Cay, Returning December 18, 2026

Formerly known as Sandals Royal Caribbean, the resort will debut as Sandals Caribbean Cay, a fresh identity inspired by its distinctive offshore island experience. The transformation begins in the open-air lobby, where uninterrupted views of the main pool and the Caribbean Sea beyond create an immediate connection to the water.

Leading the culinary refresh is Suppa, a homegrown supper-style restaurant and ode to the tradition of gathering around the table for Sunday dinner. Featuring Jamaican comfort food designed for sharing, guests are invited into a modern Jamaican home, where Keynote Rum Bar serves as the intimate "parlor" – a cozy spot for premium Caribbean rums. For something lighter, Heart & Sol serves grab-and-go juices, sandwiches and nourishing bowls.

The resort is also expanding with 84 new rooms, bringing the total room count to 291 contemporary Caribbean accommodations. New room categories include Sandals' signature SkyPool Suites overlooking the ocean, new Swim-up Suites and coming next June, new Oceanview Butler Suites.

Updates further extend to the resort's private island, Sandals Cay, where Parisol Beach Club creates a laid-back retreat accessible exclusively by boat. Guests can enjoy the new dining venue Parisol or grab a quick bite at the Jerk Shack before spending the day enjoying a swim-up bar, pool, and palapas perched along the sand.

Additional highlights include a new state-of-the-art fitness center with panoramic ocean views and elevated Overwater Butler Villas set above the waters of Sandals Cay.

A Fresh Take on Jamaica's Natural Hideaway: Sandals South Coast, Returning November 18, 2026

Surrounded by a 500-acre nature preserve, the 380-room Sandals South Coast has long been celebrated for its secluded setting and deep connection to nature. The resort's evolution builds on that legacy with enhancements designed to complement one of Jamaica's most captivating coastlines.

Thoughtfully enhanced with lush tropical greenery and inviting lounge areas, the pool experience feels seamlessly integrated into the landscape, while design elements of the lobby and surrounding areas draw inspiration from the resort's roaming peacocks.

The resort's iconic Overwater Butler Villas return with refreshed interiors inspired by the Caribbean, joined by the brand's first-ever Beachfront Club Two Queen Junior Suites, ideal for groups traveling together.

New dining offerings begin at BLŪM, serving Jamaica's renowned Blue Mountain coffee alongside artisanal pastries and light bites. As the day transitions into evening, guests can gather at Butch's Island Chop House, making its debut on Jamaica's south coast with a dedicated martini bar — a vibrant social hub designed for lingering long after the sun goes down. Plans are also underway for a new rum bar, which will become the fourth in the island's collection.

"Jamaica is at the heart of the Sandals story, and these investments reflect our commitment to its future," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "For us, dreaming bigger wasn't about adding more. It was about creating a Sandals 2.0 experience that also feels connected to our home. Every decision and detail was shaped by that idea. From new cuisines rooted in Jamaica's traditions to spaces designed to reflect the island's natural beauty, this next chapter is about building on that legacy and continuing to move the guest experience forward in a way that is not only elevated but evolved."

To learn more and book a stay, visit www.sandals.com/great-Jamaica-comeback. Go behind the scenes of Sandals' next chapter in Jamaica with Executive Chairman Adam Stewart on the latest Sandals Palmcast.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International