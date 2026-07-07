Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts Bring Back "Black Friday in July" Sale

Available to book through July 27, the promotion offers travelers one of the year's best opportunities to save, with up to 65% off, up to $1,650 in resort credits, up to $750 in air credits, spa perks, 0% Flex Pay, and more, across the brands' 19 adults-only and family-friendly resorts throughout the Caribbean – with select booking incentives available during different travel periods.

Sandals Resorts: Adults-Only Escapes

For adults seeking an all-inclusive escape, Sandals Resorts is making it easier than ever to experience the Caribbean's most luxurious beachfront destinations. Guests can enjoy up to 65% off accommodations, up to $1,650 in instant booking credits, a $150 spa credit on stays of five nights or longer, and up to $750 in air credits on select destinations. Plus, travelers can take advantage of 0% Flex Pay options and an additional $100 web booking bonus. Whether unwinding in the natural beauty of Curaçao off the heels of its exciting World Cup season, soaking up the romance and untouched beauty of Saint Vincent, or enjoying the vibrant culture of Jamaica, where the brand recently unveiled plans for its most significant expansion yet across the island, travelers can unlock exceptional savings across the Sandals' award-winning portfolio of adults-only resorts. Travel windows vary by offer component, with select savings available for vacations through December 2028.

Beaches Resorts: Family Vacations Designed for Every Generation

Families looking to create unforgettable memories together can take advantage of equally impressive savings at Beaches Resorts. With up to 65% off, $1,150 in instant booking credits, and $750 in air credits along with 0% Flex Pay options, the "Black Friday in July" Sale delivers added value on family vacations to Turks & Caicos and Negril. Travel windows vary by offer component, with select savings available for vacations through December 2028.

Set along Jamaica's famed Seven Mile Beach, Beaches Negril features spacious Eventide Penthouse Collection suites and three-story Firesky Reserve Villas, while the recently opened Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks & Caicos introduces expansive new suites, a Starfish Cinema and the brand's first food hall. Together, these thoughtfully designed accommodations offer plenty of flexible space for today's multigenerational families, complemented by expansive waterparks, engaging kids programming, and endless family-friendly activities that make it easy for every generation to reconnect.

Rooted in the beauty, warm hospitality and diverse culture of the Caribbean, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts continue to deliver unmatched all-inclusive vacation experiences. From world-class dining and premium beverages to land and water sports, entertainment, airport transfers and more, guests can enjoy the ease of one upfront price while creating memories that last long after the vacation ends.

For more information and to take advantage of the "Black Friday in July" deal, visit sandals.com or beaches.com.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches® Resorts

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International