A Tax Break Filers Can Count On: Bruegger's Bagels' Tax Time Deal
$10.40 Big Bagel Bundles available April 10-15
Mar 28, 2019, 06:00 ET
DENVER, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax time can be stressful for many filers, but there's one "deduction" they can count on this year: at least $3.50 off a delicious Big Bagel Bundle at Bruegger's Bagels from April 10-15.
The Big Bagel Bundle, which combines the guest's choice of 13 small-batch New York-style bagels with two tubs of cream cheese, is available all year long, but from April 10-15 the price is just $10.40 at participating bakeries.
Any guest who is a member of the Bruegger's Inner Circle or who claims the offer at Brueggers.com can receive this tasty tax relief offer.
"Most people don't look forward to tax time, but our customers always enjoy saving some dough with our tax week deal," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "We're even offering an 'extension' this year, with six full days to claim the deal. That gives everyone a chance to take a break and treat family or co-workers to our authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels and 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses."
Guests can also join the Bruegger's Inner Circle to receive a free bagel with cream cheese, as well as 2 points for every $1 spent year-round to redeem for their favorite menu items. Guests can join at Brueggers.com or by downloading the app.
About Bruegger's Bagels
Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.
