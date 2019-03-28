A Tax Break Filers Can Count On: Bruegger's Bagels' Tax Time Deal

Any guest who is a member of the Bruegger's Inner Circle or who claims the offer at Brueggers.com can receive this tasty tax relief offer.

"Most people don't look forward to tax time, but our customers always enjoy saving some dough with our tax week deal," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "We're even offering an 'extension' this year, with six full days to claim the deal. That gives everyone a chance to take a break and treat family or co-workers to our authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels and 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses."

Guests can also join the Bruegger's Inner Circle to receive a free bagel with cream cheese, as well as 2 points for every $1 spent year-round to redeem for their favorite menu items. Guests can join at Brueggers.com or by downloading the app.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on

Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sara Hundley or Lauren Johnson

SPM Communications

214-379-7000

24-hour Media Line: 817-329-3257

sh@spmcommunications.com

lauren@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Bruegger’s Bagels

Related Links

https://www.brueggers.com

