A Telco With 40 Million Users Chose Altibase Over Oracle TimesTen for its Home Subscriber Server

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The company is South Korea's largest telecommunications service with over 40 million subscribers. With deep wired and wireless expertise, the company has tremendous strengths in fiber optics, digital multimedia services and both wired and wireless broadband services.

The telco sought reliable, real time solutions for its core home subscriber server (HSS). HSS uses a database that manages such subscriber-related information in LTE and IP multimedia subsystem network as mobile management, user authentication, security and service processes.

Altibase

However, the growing demand from its 40 million customers utilizing the company's IP multimedia core network system rendered its legacy databases obsolete. Other problems related to its legacy database systems included:

HSS is a service that requires extremely high throughput and low latency as well as stability and high availability. The existing databases failed to meet those requirements.

The intrinsic complexities of HSS strained the company's legacy on-disk database, resulting in excessively high usage of system resources, increased failure points and prolonged latency.

The telco needed a comprehensive solution that could easily handle over 1 million subscribers per second for numerous concurrent authentication and authorization attempts.

It also required a future-proof database solution that would be able to handle growths in both the number of users and demand from multi-device uses.

After a series of benchmark tests, the telco chose Altibase over Oracle TimesTen.

As a result, the telco can now manage subscriber location and authentication information in real time via Altibase's in-memory features and process it without losing any of it via Altibase's unique replication functions.

In addition, Altibase arms the telco with the ability to authenticate up to 100 million times per day, future-proving its ability to handle growths.

Altibase has proved to excel Oracle TimesTen in overall performance and complex queries as well as in data durability in case of system failures.

After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.

