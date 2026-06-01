A Texas Start-Up's Stubborn Bet That AI Can Solve Industrial Commerce

Resin8 proves AI's role in procurement as it closes a major industrial oil-and-gas transaction.

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Resin8 believes their AI model is now ready to automate the entire industrial procurement process. Their initial transactions seem to prove it is possible.

Resin8 is an AI-powered marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of industrial equipment. Sellers list equipment through multimodal asset digitization powered by resin8's AI model, this lets buyers connect with detailed information about previously unlisted assets. The company is approaching $300 million in on-platform inventory value across more than 26,000 listings spanning the U.S, Canadian and international markets.

This month, the platform used AI agents to source and close a large industrial gas compressor for a Canadian-based hydrogen company. Beginning with technical engineering specifications, submitted by the buyer, Resin8's AI model matched and sourced the compressor from a vetted seller from Resin8's network. The transaction involved custom fabrication of the compressor package and modifications to ensure a technical match. Proving the platform can support complex industrial transactions.

"We started Resin8 because we kept hearing the same thing from procurement teams: 'I know the part exists somewhere, I just can't find it in time,'" said Max Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Resin8. "This transaction proves that AI can close that gap between a sourcing need and a solution without stakeholders ever needing to pick up a phone."

"Traditional procurement is phone- and email-based, which means there's slack in the basic information transfer," said Henry Heckmann, Resin8 Co-Founder and Go-to-Market Lead. "We're bringing sourcing, spec matching, quoting, logistics, payment, compliance, and delivery, which are traditionally separate, all onto one platform. Procurement professionals get a frictionless process and over time, greater profits."

The company began in Calgary: "This [afternoon's work with Resin8] would usually have taken us 5 days," - John MacKinnon of E&I Surplus. But has since expanded to Texas and is in discussions with international operators. Notably, the opening of Venezuela's Orinoco Basin and the massive private investments required, means the South American continent could become a massive demand hub for new and used American industrial goods.

The team is backed by two industry experts; Flathead Forge and Motiv, with a combined $2B in portfolio company value generated, and over 80+ years of combined experience in industrial and technology solutions. They have been integral to the company's development thus far.

The news comes as North American hydrogen infrastructure investment accelerates, with Texas leading the nation in planned hydrogen-related capital deployment through 2030, a buildout that is driving sharp new demand for fit-for-purpose industrial equipment.

Resin8's roadmap is ambitious for a small team, but it is not without headwinds. They are seeking to revolutionize an industry that is notorious for resisting change and are not the only company in the space. They are building towards a fully integrated transaction experience: seamless, secure payment rails for cross-border deals (including crypto), AI-assisted international compliance and customs workflows, automated logistics coordination, and embedded insurance/financing options directly inside the platform. The vision is a single place where an industrial buyer can find, evaluate, finance, insure, and ship, from a seller across the globe, without ever touching a phone or chasing a broker. They are building towards the single largest available inventory of high quality, transactable industrial assets.

They will not be the first to try, but we will be interested to see if they succeed.

Resin8 operates primarily across Houston's Energy Corridor, Austin, and Calgary, with engineering based in Canada. The company has already earned recognition from EnergyTechNexus (Best Showcase Award, 2025) and Founders Press (Top 10 Products to Watch, 2026).

About Resin8

Based in Texas, Resin8 is an AI-powered industrial equipment marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of industrial assets. The platform combines AI-assisted listing creation, use-case-aware search, and an integrated transaction layer to reduce procurement friction for the energy, manufacturing, and petrochemical sectors. Resin8 is led by a team with a rare combination of industry expertise and technical know-how and serves customers in the U.S. and Canadian industrial markets. For more information, visit www.resin8.ai or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Resin8