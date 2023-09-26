A Thought-Provoking Event to Raise Awareness About Mental Health Through the Power of Cinema

Urban Dreams

26 Sep, 2023, 14:10 ET

URBAN DREAMS MENTAL HEALTH FILM FESTIVAL

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Dreams Mental Health Film Festival showcases a diverse range of films from around the world that explore the complex and often taboo topics surrounding mental health. This year's event supports the not-for-profit Languages of Care, which connects with first responders on the ground to understand the "just in time" need and work to find and translate royalty free emotional health content to help communities recover after a disaster.

The festival runs from September 26–28, 2023 at the world-famous Regal Essex Crossing with Gala Awards and Languages of Care fundraiser at BKLYN Commons Rooftop. Sponsors include Vibrant Emotional Health, Digital Oceans, and Doorknob Comments Podcast, and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Hosted by co-founders Grant H. Brenner, MD, DFAPA and Geoffrey Guerrero, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers and content creators to share their unique perspectives and personal experiences, creating a safe and inclusive space for open dialogue and discussion. Attendees can expect to see a wide range of genres, including documentaries, narratives, and animation, that tackle various themes related to mental health such as depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use disorders, and more. The festival also features guest speakers, panel discussions, and workshops, providing a chance for attendees to connect with experts and peers.

In this pursuit, Dr. Brenner is a Board-Certified Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist in private practice in NYC, and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences for Mount Sinai Beth Israel. He is on the Board of Directors of Languages of Care and co-authored three books, including Making Your Crazy Work For You: From Trauma and Isolation to Self-Acceptance and Love (Central Recovery Press). He is also the author of the popular Psychology Today blog, ExperiMentations: Reflections on the Human Condition, with nearly 13 million views.

Geoffrey Guerrero is a multi-award-winning filmmaker and founder of Katra Films. He is the recipient of the 2019 Prosperity Nation Award, winner of 2020 UREEKA Google PowerUp Grant, winner of 2021 NYC Artists Corps Grant, and winner of 2022 Neighborhood Business Grant sponsored by the Citizens Committee for New York City and Wells Fargo.

