A Three-peat for TapClassifieds as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClassifieds continues to innovate and disrupt marketing in the automotive industry as Inc. magazine presents the company in its Inc. 5000 list, the most prominent ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Inc. applauds TapClassifieds for being named the Inc. 5000 honoree and achieving a revenue growth 131% higher than the median. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

TapClassifieds is a leading technology company that provides automotive dealerships with the marketing platform they need to succeed in our constantly evolving world. The award-winning platform utilizes marketing automation, customer engagement, and data analytics to provide a more holistic approach to a dealership's marketing strategy. The company has continued to meet or exceed customer expectations by marketing the dealership's inventory across the TapClassifieds network, including platforms like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc.

"TapClassifieds is honored to be featured in the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. Over the last year, we have focused on customer engagement and developed a comprehensive suite of solutions that businesses can use in this fast-changing environment. Going forward, our focus is safeguarding consumer privacy and we are very excited about what we are working on as we expect this to be another game-changer. We dedicate this achievement to our customers, partners, and our team who continued to support us during these unprecedented times," says Jaideep Jain, CEO of TapClassifieds.

TapClassifieds is an industry-leading digital marketing success platform that allows dealerships to reach, engage, and convert modern shoppers into customers. The digital marketing success platform includes access to the TapClassifieds Network of top digital classifieds and social media sites for automated inventory marketing and distribution to support dealerships in selling more vehicles. The platform's engagement and unified messaging capabilities help businesses easily engage with their customers through all communication channels. The company has been one of INC's fastest-growing private companies in the US for three years and has won several awards including, the AWA Digital Marketing Award, Silicon Review's 50 fastest-growing companies, the SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100.

