A Thrill Like No Other: Urban Bungee Arrives in the Old Port of Montreal

Perched at the Convoyeur Tower, the tallest urban jump in Canada awaits. At a jaw-dropping height of 210 feet, participants will take the plunge over the St. Lawrence River, surrounded by breathtaking views of downtown Montreal and the South Shore. From sunrise to nightfall, thrill-seekers can savor the rush, with evening jumps enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting that illuminates the city in all its glory.

"We're thrilled to offer Montrealers and visitors alike an adventure like no other," says founder Samuel Cadotte, who introduced Canada's first urban zipline a decade ago. "With Montreal Bungee, we're bringing the excitement of bungee jumping into the heart of the city, offering accessibility and unforgettable scenery for everyone."

A Perfect Blend of History and Innovation

Housed in the restored 1957 Convoyeur Tower, Montreal Bungee celebrates the Old Port's industrial heritage while propelling it into the future. This $2.4 million project not only preserves the building's architectural charm but breathes new life into the site, creating a one-of-a-kind destination.

The project, supported by Tourisme Montréal, the Ministry of Tourism, the Montreal Port Authority, and the Old Port of Montreal Corporation, will employ 30 people and operate year-round, March through December. The attraction's unique combination of accessibility, history, and unparalleled thrills is set to attract visitors from near and far.

A Leap Toward the Future

"This innovative addition cements the Old Port as a premier recreational destination," says Benoit Renaud, Principal Director of the Old Port of Montreal. Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism, adds, "Montreal Bungee enhances the city's allure, giving visitors yet another reason to stay longer and create lasting memories."

"We are proud to have made a significant investment in Montreal Bungee, a one-of-a-kind attraction that adds a new dimension to the city's offer of bold and unique experiences," declared Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "After supporting MTL Zipline, we are thrilled to continue positioning Montreal as a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers. Furthermore, Montreal Bungee will help Montreal shine on the international stage with spectacular views of the city from above. Happy jumping, everyone!"

Plan Your Jump

Price : $179 per person

: per person Schedule : Seven days a week, March to December

: Seven days a week, March to December Location : Convoyeur Wharf, Old Port of Montreal

: Convoyeur Wharf, Old Port of Eligibility: Ages 14+ (minors must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets are available at www.montrealbungee.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @MontrealBungee for updates.

Are you ready to take the plunge?

