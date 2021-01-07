A Time to Heal: Insights on the Path to Healing Racialized Trauma, An Online Workshop Hosted by the San Francisco Zen Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 2021 and we are seizing this moment to heal from the disappointments, loss, and racial tensions of 2020.

Jenée Johnson, Mindful Movement Builder, Thought Leader and Founder of The Right Within Experience joins forces with the San Francisco Zen Center to facilitate an online course, A Time to Heal: Insights on the Path to Healing Racialized Trauma.

We gather in community to explore the challenges of racialized trauma and heart centered practices that foster resilience and healing. Online sessions will be held on four consecutive Thursdays beginning January 21st through February 11th. The primary text for the sessions will be My Grandmother's Hands, Racialized Trauma, and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies by Resmaa Menakem. Reading the book is not a prerequisite for participation in the series.

Sessions will include the following topics:

Trauma 101

The Culture of White Supremacy

Response-ability in Black and White: What am I supposed to do?

The Power of Envisioning: I Dream a World

Mindfulness and HeartMath practices will be used to cultivate head and heart integration, build resilience and inner calm.

Jenée Johnson is the Founder of The Right Within Experience, a mindfulness immersion program that reclaims humanity, joy, and well-being for people of African ancestry through mindful practices. She serves on the Advisory Board of Search Inside Your Leadership Institute, a global leader in mindfulness and emotional intelligence.

For more information or to register online, please click San Francisco Zen Center for more details. To schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

Jenée Johnson, Program Innovation Leader, Mindfulness, Trauma, and Racial Healing pioneered and led the extraordinary effort to bring mindfulness into public health practices and programs through the Trauma-Informed Systems of Care.

In the Fall 2020 issue of Mindful Magazine, Johnson has been highlighted as one of twelve women leaders of the mindful movement. She has also been featured as the cover story in their October 2019 issue.

Johnson serves as Founder of The Right Within Experience, a mindfulness immersion program that reclaims humanity, joy, and well-being for people of African ancestry through mindful practices.

Jenée Johnson is a certified professional co-active coach and certified by the globally recognized Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute to teach mindfulness and emotional intelligence based on the latest neuroscience. She is a certified HeartMath trainer.

