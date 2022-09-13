A TIME TO LEAD: Mastering Yourself...So You Can Master Your World

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Great leadership starts with great self-leadership," says Craig Dowden, PhD, award-winning keynote speaker, executive coach with the Forbes Coaches Council, and author of the acclaimed new book, A Time to Lead: Mastering Your Self…So You Can Master Your World.

He continues, "Leadership is not for the faint of heart. Nor should it be. Leaders today are expected to take positions on more than just their market strategy or operational efficiencies. They must share openly what they are doing to protect and enhance the well-being of their employees and their stakeholders. They are also being asked to take a stand on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. They must actively lead their organizations to ensure equity, diversity, and inclusion. And then there's COVID-19! The questions are endless, and everything is under a laser-powered microscope."

Dowden, a psychologist, is a regular contributor to Forbes, CEOWORLD, Psychology Today, Thrive Global, The Financial Post and Huffington Post. A Time to Lead was written in collaboration with legendary CEO Alan Mulally (formerly of Ford Motor Company and Boeing Commercial Airplanes) and Sarah McArthur (Co-Editor-in-Chief of Leader-to-Leader).

Alan contributes Masterclasses in each chapter of the book which showcase how each of the leadership qualities is an integral part of his widely heralded and successful "Working Together" Management System.

A Time to Lead, published by Worth Books, has garnered tremendous advance praise from international thought leaders, NYT bestselling authors, and top CEOs alike:

"The hardest part of leading others is often managing yourself. This is a rare leadership book that combines science and practice to show how you can regulate your emotions, handle hard conversations, and build resilience."

—ADAM GRANT, #1 New York Times-bestselling author of Think Again and host of the TED podcast WorkLife

"In A Time to Lead, Dowden captures the science of leadership and translates that into practical—and transformative—lessons."

—DANIEL H. PINK, #1 New York Times-bestselling author of The Power of Regret, When, and Drive

