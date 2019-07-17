A Timeless Story of Christmas - Broadway Show

FORT RILEY, Kan., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrology Productions launches a funding campaign on Indiegogo, going live on Tuesday, July 16, for an entertainment event, 'The Magi and The Messiah Christmas Spectacular' Musical and Dance Broadway Show, coming this 2019 Holiday Season from November until the end of December and striving for continued success for many more holiday seasons.

Website front page

Greg Owens, Manager and Producer of Astrology Productions, has invested $10,000 in the initial start-up equity of the pre-production planning phases of the project. Ron Noble of Nobletown Studios has provided the scenic design and graphics for this show. Noble is an Emmy Award-winning director and the artistic director and co-writer of The Magi and The Messiah. Owens has a strong musical background in piano/music studies and working with music songwriting producing teams.

Ron Noble has revised the dance script to fit the elements of the show. The dance script will go through further development when the casting and artistic director are hired.

The event show will tell the story of the birth of Christ through music and dance. A determined Herod and soldiers confront the witty Three Kings to find the newborn King of the Jews, where Angels, through balletic movements and martial arts, are summoned to the rescue. Act one will feature a manger scene with a hill in the background, where Herod and soldiers and serpents descend down from the hill. The second act will feature a village setting where Herod and soldiers make a last attempt to find the newborn baby Jesus. There will be an intermission with entertainment but also allowing time to grab some refreshments.

This is a large Broadway production that is planned for 30-40 shows:

*Broadway Productions: Seating of theaters/venues – 500-4500+; Budget $2,000,000-$9,000,000 (California – five shows, Colorado – two shows, Washington – two shows, Nevada – two shows, New York – five shows, Illinois – one show, Pennsylvania – two shows, Missouri three shows, Georgia – two shows and Florida – three shows, Texas – three shows).

Venues and theaters are to be listed soon on www.astrologyproductions.com, with updates posted on the blog and website and, as expected, Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and other social media channels. Graphics and scenic design created by Ron Noble of Nobletown Studios.

Rehearsals will begin around the third to last week of August (8-10 week rehearsal schedule). Auditions and locations will be posted on www.astrologyproductions.com, media, social media, agencies and theater websites.

'Tis the season, a time to bring people and families together — so bring the entire family, have some refreshments and enjoy the show. This is a unique and sustainable vision that supports the spirit of Christmas.

Media Contact Information

Greg Owens

Manager/Producer

Astrology Productions LLC

713-299-0726

astrologyproductions@outlook.com

Press kit / crowdfund campaign summary

Production Budget and weekly operating budget (upon request)

(Proposed) Show profit and loss (upon request)

Related Files

Newswire Press Release.doc

Press Kit Astrology Productions LLC 1.doc

Related Images

the-magi-the-messiah-christmas.png

'The Magi & The Messiah Christmas Spectacular' Musical and Dance

Website front page

silent-night.jpg

Silent Night

Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus

stage-scenery-village.jpg

Stage Scenery - Village

Village Scene Construction

stage-scenery-manger.jpg

Stage Scenery - Manger

Manger scene where, at times, angels will be suspended by rigs

Related Links

Linkedin

Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E702ezTb-eA

SOURCE Astrology Productions LLC

Related Links

http://www.astrologyproductions.com

