A Timely Call for Unity and Healing: New Book "The Peace Guidebook" Reframes How We Find Peace in Everyday Life

Bestselling authors Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman release powerful new guide to help individuals cultivate hope, healing, and harmony in a world that needs it more now than ever

PORTLAND, Maine, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, uncertain, and overwhelmed, a new book is offering a timely and deeply needed message: peace is not something we wait for, it is something we practice daily.

The Peace Guidebook Bestselling authors and global peace advocates Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman.

Bestselling authors and global peace advocates Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman announce the release of The Peace Guidebook: How to Cultivate Hope, Healing, and Harmony for the Good of Humankind, publishing April 21, 2026 by Health Communications Inc and Simon & Schuster - available now for pre order on major retail platforms.

With a powerful foreword by Rev. Mpho A. Tutu van Furth, the book opens with a compelling invitation to reimagine peace not as a distant ideal, but as a living, breathing presence in our daily lives.

"This book is a call to action and a call to calm. It is a reminder that peace begins within each of us. Every person matters, every voice has value, and no one has to walk this journey alone," says Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman.

A Practical Guide for Real Peace in Real Life

In The Peace Guidebook, Hamilton Guarino and Eastman challenge the belief that peace is passive or only possible during calm moments. Instead, they present peace as an active, daily practice, one that can be cultivated through grief, change, burnout, and uncertainty.

"Peace is not the absence of pain, it is the presence of alignment," stated authors Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman. "It is how we live with grace, even when things fall apart."

The book introduces ten transformational principles, including Presence, Patience, Partnership, and Perseverance, alongside practical tools, real life stories, and guided exercises to help readers integrate peace into their everyday lives.

Peace in Action: From Personal Practice to Global Movement

The Peace Guidebook is part of the broader Percolate Peace Project, a global initiative aiming to inspire one million people to embrace peace as a way of life.

"This is more than a book," the authors emphasize. "It is a call to action, a blueprint for personal and collective transformation."

Upcoming Book Signing Events

Readers will have the opportunity to meet Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and and/or Dr. Katie Eastman at the following upcoming book signing events:

April 25, 2026 -- Watermark Books, 612 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA

May 9, 2026 -- Barnes & Noble, 4099 Meridian St., Bellingham, WA 98226

May 11, 2026 -- Anacortes Senior Center, 1701 22nd St, Anacortes, WA 98221

May 17, 2026 -- Barnes & Noble, Ledgewood Commons, 461 State Route 10 Building B300, Ledgewood, NJ 07852

May 23, 2026 -- Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Rd, South Portland, ME 04106

May 24, 2026 -- Barnes & Noble, University District, 4324 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

June 6, 2026 -- Books-A-Million, 490 Stillwater Ave, Bangor ME 04401

June 20, 2026 -- Books-Million, 730 Center St, Auburn, ME 04210

July 15, 2026 -- Barnes & Noble, 555 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017

Sept 26, 2026 -- Barnes & Noble, 3346 Reed Street in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577

Sept 27, 2026 -- Litchfield Books, 11421 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

To learn more or join the movement, visit PercolatePeace.com or watch the book trailer.

About the Authors

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is one of the world's leading voices in personal development and peaceful leadership, inspiring a global movement rooted in authenticity, compassion, and meaningful change. She is a bestselling and award winning author, certified Master Coach, and cofounder of BEST EVER YOU NETWORK, a global multimedia platform reaching millions. For more than two decades, she has helped individuals, teams, and organizations navigate change, build resilience, and lead with purpose. With a background in journalism from St. Ambrose University and leadership studies at Harvard Business School, she brings both professional depth and lived experience to her work.

Dr. Katie Eastman is an internationally acclaimed grief and change expert, licensed therapist, Master Grief Coach, and cofounder of Re Create Coaching and Counseling. With more than four decades of experience guiding individuals, families, and organizations through life's most complex transitions, she is known for her ability to transform heartbreak into healing. As a speaker, coach, and consultant, she has impacted thousands worldwide through her work in emotional resilience, compassionate leadership, and the psychology of transformation. She is also a passionate voice in the global peace movement, emphasizing that peaceful living is not the absence of pain, but the presence of love, self trust, and human connection.

Together, they are leading a global movement to redefine peace as a daily practice grounded in connection, purpose, and compassion.

SOURCE Bestselling authors Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Dr. Katie Eastman