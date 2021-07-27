A-to-Be Announces Appointment of New CEO

Marta is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to grow a business, as well as a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high performing teams. Marta's national and international experience includes working at Procter & Gamble and, for the last seven years, as executive director in charge of operations, product and marketing at global technology company TIMWETECH.

"A-to-Be sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new market opportunities in our lifetime," said Sousa Uva. "The global transportation industry is primed for new technology to deliver solutions for the future. I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

"I am very excited to continue working with Marta in her new role as CEO," said Chief Sales Officer Luis Nunes. "Marta and I share a similar passion for bringing the latest technological innovations to the transportation industry and the public sector."

Former CEO Eduardo Ramos is now an Executive Director at Brisa, the majority shareholder of A-to-Be, and he remains a member of A-to-Be's Board of Directors.

About A-to-Be

A-to-Be is a technology provider that develops and deploys advanced tolling and mobility solutions across the globe. Part of Brisa Group, A-to-Be has solutions operating in multiple states, countries and continents. For over 40 years, A-to-Be has provided leading end-to-end tolling solutions, including RUC. Today, we are enablers of integrated mobility experiences.

With billions of annual transactions, we build innovative solutions, with exciting research lines. Our technologies drive mobility forward.

