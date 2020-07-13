A-to-Be USA Announces Leadership Change

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-to-Be USA, the U.S. subsidiary of A-to-Be, today announced that Jason Wall, Chief Executive Officer, will depart from the Company to explore new business ventures not related to A-to-Be or Brisa Group. Luis Nunes, Global Chief Sales Officer, has been announced as interim Chief Executive Officer for the US Market.

A-to-Be has started the search for a new CEO for the US Market and Jason Wall will assist the organization in this effort, as well as continue to collaborate with A-to-Be USA in this leadership transition until the end of Q3/2020.

A-to-Be Global CEO, Eduardo Ramos said: "Jason has done a great job leading A-to-Be during his tenure as our CEO for the US Market. We thank Jason for his strategic and business development contributions that position A-to-Be for future success. I am confident that Luis will successfully lead A-to-Be USA in the interim to continue our path of growing our business and serve our Clients with excellency across the United States."

"It has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of A-to-Be USA. I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together," said Wall. "A-to-Be has made meaningful progress toward our top company priorities in the United States. I look forward to my next chapter in business."

A-to-Be is a Portuguese-based company powered by Brisa (its major shareholder) responsible for developing and delivering solutions to mobility service operators internationally. For over 40 years, the company has provided leading tolling, traffic management, smart city, and revenue assurance solutions across Europe and the United States. A-to-Be processes over 600 million tolling transactions and 25 million multi-service mobility transactions annually, managing more than 4.5 million customer accounts.

A-to-Be provides a multitude of tolling solutions including self-service, electronic, and satellite, as well as solutions connected directly to your smart device. Our solutions are vendor-independent, plug-and-pay, and can be diversified to provide payment options for parking garages, public transport, fuel stations, and other MaaS value-added solutions.

For more information, please refer to a-to-be.com

