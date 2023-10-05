A Toast (and Jam) to the Trades: SupplyHouse.com Headlines Workforce Panel Breakfast at PHCCConnect2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the best way for a plumbing supply company to start the day? By putting a few myths about the skilled trades to bed. SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce supplier for the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades, aims to do just that when they visit Cleveland later this month at PHCCConnect2023. 

From October 25-27, SupplyHouse.com will be actively participating in and sponsoring several events at PHCCConnect2023. Notably, the Melville, New York company will be headlining the Workforce Panel Breakfast on Friday the 27th. Beginning at 8:00 AM, the panel will address and debunk the top myths surrounding the trades. Additionally, SupplyHouse.com is offering free professional headshots to all contractors in attendance.

This breakfast panel is particularly timely given the significant workforce shortage and the necessity to educate the younger generation about the ample opportunities and rewards the trades offer.

"Many young people overlook the trades due to these prevailing myths," said SupplyHouse.com Head of Integrated Marketing, Kyra Mitchell Lewis. "From the misconception that trades are only for men to the belief they don't pay well, we're excited to highlight, challenge, and debunk these myths."

As a silver level sponsor, SupplyHouse.com also plans to emphasize their commitment to the industry at the New Members Get Together on Wednesday, October 25th

"Our partnership with PHCC reflects our dedication to ensuring the next generation is well-informed and empowered," Mitchell Lewis continued. "For us, this is more than a sponsorship—it's a commitment to creating a brighter, vibrant future for people in the trades."

Stop by booth #603 at PHCCConnect2023 to meet with SupplyHouse.com's dedicated tradeshow team. Given the popularity of the Workforce Breakfast, attendees are advised to arrive on time as space is limited.

About SupplyHouse.com
Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program supports trade professionals with exclusive time- and money-saving benefits. Free membership includes free shipping, lower prices, and access to a dedicated phone line.

About PHCC
The PHCC National Association provides advocacy, education, and training to thousands of plumbing and HVACR businesses and technicians. Members have access to a variety of services designed to grow their business and increase profitability. For more information, visit phccfoundation.org.

