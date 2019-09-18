A Toast to Ten Years: 90+ Cellars Celebrates Milestone with Commemorative Wine

In 2009, in the midst of the recession, 90+ Cellars set out to make great wine more accessible. The Boston-based startup began with Lots 1 through 7, selling 12,000 cases of wine the first year. Through its modern take on the traditional wine business model, 90+ Cellars has sold more than three million cases of wine – 36 million bottles – in the last ten years and is positioned to sell nearly 600,000 cases in 2019 alone.

"While it may have seemed ambitious to start a wine company in 2009, we recognized that even in tough economic times, people still wanted to enjoy great wine," said Kevin Mehra, founder and CEO of Latitude Beverage. "We've spent the last decade forging relationships with amazing wineries and retailers so we can offer unmatched quality and price. Our ability to bring a Stags Leap Cabernet from one of Napa's top producers to the market at $40 is a testament to our continued dedication to our mission."

90+ Cellars' has introduced wines from most of Napa Valley's premier appellations – Rutherford, Oakville, St. Helena, Spring Mountain District – but this is the first wine from Stags Leap.

"We're proud of the nearly 200 wines we have selected from all over the world," said Brett Vankoski, Wine Director of Latitude Beverage. "It's nice to be able to celebrate our 10th anniversary with a special wine from California's original AVA. Ten is the only Lot number we never released, and now certainly seems like the right time. Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon is world famous, and deservingly so. It's the perfect choice to commemorate our first decade."

90+ Cellars Lot 10 Cabernet Sauvignon is available in all markets where 90+ Cellars wines are sold. With a limited quantity available and an SRP of $40, this wine will go fast. For more information about 90+ Cellars, visit ninetypluscellars.com . Follow @ninetypluscellars on Facebook and @90pluscellars on Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars, and Magic Door Vineyards. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehrawho saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly-rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with five additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com .

