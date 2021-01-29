A Top Franchise Investment Choice of 2021 -- The Local Culinary

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses shutter left and right from the unusual circumstances of last year, investors and entrepreneurs fervently seek new opportunities that will rise from the ashes. The Local Culinary, the first virtual kitchen franchise in the United States, has been selling new units at a record pace since the company launched its franchise opportunity in October of 2020.

Founder and owner of The Local Culinary, Alp Franko, had already been operating a successful ghost kitchen model out of Miami when he chose to move forward with franchising the concept. "This is a simple operation, it's profit-driven, and it's adaptable to existing restaurants," stated Franko. "Since an existing kitchen already has their overhead costs fixed, adding one of our brands simply brings additional revenue."

The company currently has a portfolio of over 50 virtual restaurants. The Local Culinary has reached 30 new territories at the time of this release, but that number climbs month after month. "Now is the time to jump on board. We are culturally relevant, affordable, and easy to add on to an existing operation," asserted Franko. "Franchisees are gaining all of the necessary tools and support resources to launch strong and instantly have new revenue opportunities."

Individuals seeking a franchise opportunity will find that the virtual kitchen model is one of the most stable choices in the marketplace today. Trends have visibly bent towards delivery services, especially after the on-set of the global pandemic. Technology has aptly kept up with cultural demands for more choices that deliver straight to a doorstep. According to a Euromonitor virtual webinar presented by Global Food and Beverage Lead Michael Schaefer, the food delivery market could create a $1 trillion global opportunity by 2030.

ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY

The Local Culinary provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, deliver-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash. For more information on The Local Culinary and its revolutionary virtual restaurant franchise opportunity, please visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com .

