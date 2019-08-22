A TOP Golf Instructor is Changing the Way People Learn Golf
Aug 22, 2019, 11:21 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Elevate Your Golf" is the tag line chosen by TOP 50 Instructor Don Peterson for his new product, "The Golfer's Tee Box."
In this new age, you can "Google" almost anything. But can you "Google" a better golf game? Learning a foreign language or how to plant petunias is quite different than teaching gymnastics or how to hit a 300-yard drive. A TOP 50 golf instructor has taken the model for online golf lessons to the next level by developing a system for learning and inventing tools for better communication over the internet. Just like a toolbox provides a carpenter with the right tools to complete a project, the Golfer's Tee Box provides tools for students to learn online.
Peterson likens his golf training style to the famous Karate Kid movie where the teacher, Miyagi, teaches Karate to his young student by having him sand decks, wax cars, and paint fences. Peterson's sequential system helps students to develop better swings in a shorter amount of time.
Golf instruction of the past saw golf instructors helplessly trying to fix golfers who developed terrible swings and poor habits from their initial, awkward attempts to "lift" the small ball off the ground. Using Peterson's system, golfers can steer clear of the inevitable mistakes that occur when learning golf at a range or a course.
The Golfer's Tee Box arrives in the mail full of swing developing tools, a net, and larger baseball-size "training" balls that students use while following an online video course called The Miyagi Golf Training System.
Peterson offers this golf training to you in the comfort of your own home using a simple video swing analysis app where students share progress and receive guidance from a team of professional instructors.
The Golfer's Tee Box has a clever design which makes it the utility knife of golf training aids. There are a variety of golf drills available, but the primary purpose of the box and the foundation for Peterson's system is the elevated and progressive swing training.
The ball is elevated by folding the box and using it for swing training at knee height, shin height, ankle height, tee height, and back to the ground. This gradual transition from knee height - back to the ground helps beginning golfers build efficient and effective swings in less time, allows golfers with poor mechanics to quickly transform their swing, and helps baseball players use their baseball skills for better golf!
It's incredible to see how golfers respond when you eliminate the negative results from attempting to learn golf the old way and provide positive feedback and positive results when using our new and improved system.
"We replace negative results and feedback with positive results and feedback by altering the instruction model." - Don Peterson
Trying to make solid contact when learning a proper golf swing motion can be a tough task. The Golfer's Tee Box makes it easy.
