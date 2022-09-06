A top-requested new Zillow feature lets shoppers hide homes they've ruled out

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® today announced a new search feature that lets shoppers hide homes they're not interested in, thereby decluttering their screens and saving them time and energy as they search for their dream home.

Though starting to increase at a moderate rate, the number of homes for sale in the United States is still near record lows, which means finding the perfect house can take some time. Buyers recently surveyed by Zillow say it takes between two and three months to find a home.

Simply press the “hide home” icon and the listing won’t appear in future search results. Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

"Home shopping can be stressful and time-consuming, and this new feature helps buyers reduce the noise and distraction so they can focus on the homes that inspire them," said Jenny Arden, Zillow's chief design officer. "This upgrade was one of the most requested features by our customers, and it gives them a great way to remove the homes from their search results that fit their filter criteria but don't necessarily match their needs or tastes."

How it works

Now available on the Zillow app, the "hide homes" tool makes the shopping experience faster, simpler and easier by allowing users to press a button on the home listing page that prevents the home from showing up in future search results. Users can also bring back a property if they change their mind.

This tool was designed to cut down on search time and will soon improve overall personalization for home shoppers. Eventually, when someone hides a property, Zillow's machine learning algorithm will automatically omit it for that user on all touch points, including home recommendation alerts and emails.

"Clicking on homes they've previously viewed but decided against and may have forgotten about during the long search process makes the house hunt process longer and more frustrating," Arden said. "This tool allows our millions of Zillow surfers the ability to 'X out' homes that they know they are not interested in touring or purchasing."

The "hide homes" tool is another of a host of newly developed features and tools on the app and website, which also include multi-location search and Homes to Compare , to help shoppers move faster and more confidently during their search and zero in on homes that fit their needs.

