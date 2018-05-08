A Top Ten Global Pharmaceutical Company Implements ValGenesis' Industry-Leading Paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System to Streamline their Equipment Validation Lifecycle Process

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS) today announced that a prominent world provider of products and services for sufferers of chronic kidney disease had selected ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System to manage their corporate validation lifecycle process. Ranked among the top 10 companies, this global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the USA had been seeking a software solution to manage their equipment validation processes electronically. Upon completion of their extensive evaluation process, they determined that ValGenesis VLMS, with its closed-loop change management functionality, will assist them to significantly improve their current validation process in terms of increased efficiency, improved data integrity, reduction in validation lifecycle times, improvement in regulatory compliance as well as providing a holistic view of real-time validation status of GxP assets and processes across the organization.

The flexibility of ValGenesis' automated workflows, forms designer and process designer platform will make Validation, Risk Assessment and Change Management processes easier while significantly reducing the time it takes to accomplish these tasks. Furthermore, the system enables compliance and standardization across the entire organization whilst enforcing good document practice and ensuring data integrity.

"ValGenesis has proven its value to all types of Life Science companies and we are delighted to add another new client, which is focused on discovering and delivering drugs in therapeutic areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology, and general medicine," said Narayan Raj, Vice President of ValGenesis Inc. ValGenesis is committed to and continues to build its leadership position and to offer solutions such as ValGenesis VLMS that are being recognized as the de-facto standard on how a Paperless Validation Lifecycle system can improve quality assurance and regulatory compliance for global life sciences companies.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the inventor of an innovative software platform serving as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. provides the first enterprise application to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the only system for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award. The solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

