A Total Chi Energy weekend

Master Ren will teach the 21 Form, a Tai Chi exercise he created for Lou Reed and featured in the book "The Art of the Straight Line", produced by his wife and performance artist Laurie Anderson, Chi Force's Stephan Berwick, Scott Richman, and Bob Currie.

The workshop provides a comprehensive weekend for the study, practice and principles of Tai Chi, Qigong and meditation, including lectures on integrating these studies into everyday life and work experiences.

Classes will be taught by Master Ren and his highly experienced instructors; Stephan Berwick, Jonathan Miller, Alan Bandes and Frances Phelps. An instructional walk along Beckoning Path's unique outdoor Reflexology Path, VortexHealing® Sessions and guided meditation in the 5-Elements Garden are other options offered to participants.

One of the main attractions is the venue, Beckoning Path. Located in New York's scenic Westchester County, it features the only outdoor Reflexology walk in the northeast, a 5-elements meditation garden, a labyrinth meditation walk, meditation spots throughout the grounds, a teahouse that will be setup for tea tastings during the weekend and an outdoor gym.

Lou Reed's book, The Art of the Straight Line, will be given to each attendee upon request, and free of charge.

Where: Beckoning Path, Armonk, NY

When: May 19-21, 2023

Alternate contact: Stephan Berwick, [email protected]

About ChiForce.com

Chi Force is a virtual classroom inspired by Master Ren Guang Yi, devoted to Chen Tai Chi, Qigong, Nei Kung and other health related activities. It offers a full curriculum of classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. Recorded classes are augmented with live interactive classes and special events such as on-line and in person workshops and lecturers.

