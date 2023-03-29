A Total Chi Energy weekend: Cultivate your Mind, Body, Spirit

ARMONK, N.Y., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chi Force is excited to announce a workshop focused on understanding, feeling and harnessing the power of Chi energy, May 19-21,2023.

The weekend workshop will include a section devoted to the generation of Chi power through the study of 21 form, a Tai Chi exercise developed by Master Ren Guang Yi. This was a favorite of famous rock musician Lou Reed and is featured in a recently published book about Lou Reed's journey into martial arts, his poetry and music, "The Art of the Straight Line".

Master Ren Guang Yi providing hands-on corrections to improve chi energy flow.

In addition, the workshop will provide lectures featuring Jonathan Miller, a well-known businessman discussing how to implement the study of Tai Chi into everyday life and business. There will be classes and exercises for understanding Tai Chi and Qigong, breathing and meditation. A reflexology walk along Beckoning Path's unique Reflexology path is also part of the agenda. Vortex Energy Healing and guided meditation in the 5-Elements Garden are other options offered to participants.

One of the main attractions is the venue, Beckoning Path. Located in New York's scenic Westchester County, it features the only outdoor Reflexology walk in the northeast, a 5-elements meditation garden, a labyrinth meditation walk, meditation spots throughout the grounds, a teahouse that will be setup for tea tastings during the weekend and an outdoor gym.

Lou Reed's book, "The art of the Straight Line" will be given to each attendee upon request, and free of charge.

For more information contact: Stephan Berwick, [email protected]

Chi Force is a virtual classroom devoted to Chen Tai Chi, Qigong, Nei Gong and other health related activities. it offers a full curriculum of classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. Recorded classes are augmented with live interactive classes and special events such as on-line and in person workshops and lecturers.

