A Tough Pill To Swallow: Spray Vitamins Are Taking Over The Supplement Market, But Only One Brand Incorporates Ayurvedic Tradition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplement sprays are on the rise as a more potent, easy to use alternative to swallowing vitamins in pill form. The new trend comes at an advantageous time for Indian health and wellness innovator Suraksha Naturals, who has been in business since 2003 manufacturing ground-breaking supplements that bring the ancient practice of Ayurveda into the world of modern health products.

Suraksha's line of "sprayable" vitamins includes favorites like B12, and the well-known antioxidant, Glutathione, in addition to their special blends for Rejuvenation, and Antianxiety Spray.

Although over half of all Americans report taking some form of vitamins or supplements daily, recent data suggests that as many as 40% of people in the United States experience significant difficulty when it comes to swallowing pills.

Besides the discomfort, another prominent issue with ingesting vitamins exclusively in pill form is absorption. Taking pills and capsules means that the nutrients inside have to pass through the entire digestive tract, liver, and kidneys, at which point they could lose potency, or in the case of people who have chronic intestinal issues, may not be absorbed at all. By contrast, spray vitamins can be absorbed almost immediately after use.

The two main ways that sprays are absorbed on contact are either "transdermally," meaning the contents are absorbed directly through the skin, or "sublingually," meaning that contents are absorbed underneath the tongue. The area under the tongue contains numerous blood vessels, very close to the skin's surface so that supplements sprayed under the tongue are absorbed into the blood at an extremely rapid rate.

While spray vitamins are still not the standard, Suraksha Naturals has not shied away from being an industry trendsetter; gaining recent notoriety for their unique Keto-Veyda product line.

Keto-Vedya, as its name implies, is a melding of tried and tested Ayurvedic herbs specifically formulated to work in tandem with a modern Keto diet.

Ayurvedic Medicine is rooted in thousands of years of tradition, designed to not only treat ailments but also allow the body to heal by restoring natural balance. This "balance" is achieved through maintaining the correct energy flow, by eating, drinking and taking supplements in accordance with one's own bodily needs. Because every body is different, Ayurvedic medicine works from a holistic perspective, attending to all aspects of health, both physical and mental. In addition to meeting the rigorous standards of an Ayurvedic practice, all of Suraksha's vitamin sprays are also Keto-friendly, to help users maintain the diet that best suits their health goals.

A new wave of fast-absorbing, easy to use spray supplements could very well be the way of the future, but Suraksha Naturals have created the only spray that is also infused with the wisdom of Ayurvedic medicine.

