"A Transcendent Christmas," the service trip of the Ismael Cala Foundation in Guatemala against child malnutrition

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Una Navidad para trascender" or, A Transcendent Christmas, is a service trip that the Ismael Cala Foundation will organize in Guatemala from December 12-15, to work with more than 400 children who fight every day for progress and development.

"This trip is unique and different, as it will allow us to have a transformative experience in a beautiful indigenous community. We will help paint classrooms, decorate spaces for parties, and we will provide their food. Without ever forgetting the games and hugs with which we celebrate Christmas together," said Ismael Cala, president of the eponymous foundation.

The activities include two volunteer days at Caserío Chivoc, a Christmas celebration with the children, a visit to houses in the community and to the Center for Prevention of Child Malnutrition and Human Development, led by Passion Asociación Guatemala.

The participants' contributions will cover their lodging, food, travel expenses, materials for social activities, the Christmas party and a Christmas gift for each child. A donation will also be made to Passion Asociación and the Ismael Cala Foundation in order to continue with their projects.

Guatemala is a nation of contrasts, with beautiful landscapes, but cruel realities. It is sixth worldwide among countries with chronic malnutrition. One of every two children under the age of five is affected by this terrible scourge.

Anyone interested in participating in the service trip can get more information here: +1 (305) 360 9940 - info@calafoundation.org

Also during the visit to Guatemala, the Tigo and Ismael Cala foundations will celebrate the first year of the project "El Vuelo de la Cometa," or The Flight of the Comet, graduating nearly 500 students from different public institutions in the country.

Passion Asociación Guatemala has been working for children in extreme poverty for eight years. Its mission is to transform obstacles into opportunities and to provide tools to children and adolescents so that they can develop fully and improve their quality of life.

The Ismael Cala Foundation supports the development of emotional leadership and education of children, adolescents and young adults who are in vulnerable positions in Latin America, and in the Hispanic population in the USA. To achieve its mission, the Foundation has created several programs, including the Scholarship Program. Educational institutions, companies, and other organizations involved in social development have joined forces to promote the education and training of young people by channeling scholarships for courses and/or careers for personal and professional improvement, and thus improve their well-being and social progress.

