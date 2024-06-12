LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart of Los Angeles was enlivened with joy, connection, and empowerment as "EMBODY: Empowering Mental Health through Community Wellness and Creativity" brought together over 700 community members for an extraordinary day of holistic wellness and artistic expression. This free event, held on Saturday, May 18th outdoors at Hope on Union, was a beacon of hope and healing, designed to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month through the generous support of CalMHSA and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

A Transformative Celebration of Community and Mental Wellness in Los Angeles - EMBODY Serves Over 700 Residents Post this A Transformative Celebration of Community and Mental Wellness in Los Angeles - EMBODY Serves Over 700 Residents. Enlivened with joy, connection, and empowerment as "EMBODY: Empowering Mental Health through Community Wellness and Creativity" brought together community members for an extraordinary day of holistic wellness and artistic expression. This free event, held on Saturday, May 18th outdoors at Hope on Union, was a beacon of hope and healing.

The event, MC'd by poet and TEDx global public speaker Sean Hill, delivered a vibrant tapestry of activities aimed at nurturing both body and soul. Attendees delighted in spiritual yoga and tai chi sessions, a free photo booth, danced and collaborated in playshops, making an intuitive art mural, engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions on mental wellbeing and financial mindfulness, and immersed themselves in the uplifting sounds of laughter yoga and magical sound baths. Music filled the air, spun by local DJ Tyrone Ward and by the joyful songs from the all-female sextet group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The community received generous and delicious plant-based offerings provided by Chef Tony of Sunny Express Gourmet Fast Food, Chef Megan Tucker of Mort and Betty's, Vegan Liberian cuisine by Mamie Peppa, and Chef Supreme of Harvest Academy who represented Big Mountain Foods. Unique and delicious beverage offerings were provided by Hannah Said of Saffron Cowboy and Rich Bertrand of Nija Wellness. Each added to an abundant celebration of cultures through food and drink.

Thanks to the unwavering support of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health's Take Action LA Initiative, EMBODY is not just a one-time event, but part of an ongoing movement dedicated to mental health awareness, food sovereignty and support for LA County residents. This initiative, in collaboration with Vegans of Los Angeles, continues to make a profound impact on the community, fostering a culture of wellness and resilience, and love.

Gwenna Hunter, the inspiring founder of Vegans of Los Angeles and event collaborator, expressed her elation: "I am so pleased that we were able to provide this community with a day of absolute ease, celebration of wellness, live music, education, free quality merchandise, a free abundant produce market, and delicious plant-based hot foods. To see all the smiling faces, the children laughing and playing, moms sitting down to a nourishing meal and families spending time together brought so much joy to our hearts."

L'lia 'Tizzle' Thomas, EMBODY Co-Creator and founder of Soul SistarMystique Aromachaura, expressed: "This was a beautifully diverse event that called for us to nurture our mind, body and spirit. It was a profoundly memorable and life-changing day that was a true embodiment of love, art and bliss."

DeAnna Carpenter, founder of She Who Builds LLC and EMBODY Co-Creator, added, "I'm grateful we were entrusted with this opportunity to infuse the community with more beauty, joy, laughter, lightness, accessibility, and a variety of resources that we hope will sustain and inspire them in their daily lives and in their wellness and wellbeing journeys."

EMBODY was conceived to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health, providing a welcoming space where education, prevention, and engagement could flourish. By blending creativity, play, curiosity, and inspiration, the event offered powerful tools for improving mental health across all ages. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] Phone: (954) 224-0244

SOURCE VegansOfLA