A Travel Expert's Guide to Visiting Japan in Autumn

From late September to mid December each year, the temperatures begin to drop across Japan, the intense summer humidity eases and the leaves begin to turn vibrant shades of red, brown, orange and yellow. Autumn in Japan is an underrated, unforgettable time of the year, according to Inspiring Vacations. Because most tourists choose to travel to Japan in the winter or the spring months, autumn leaves much of the country free of huge crowds of tourists. This can make for a much quieter, more peaceful trip, says Inspiring Vacations .

For those interested in Japan's rich culture and history, autumn is the perfect time to visit as many traditional Japanese holidays and festivals fall in the autumn months. The Nagasaki Kunchi Festival at the beginning of October celebrates the autumn harvest and involves a parade of Chinese-style dragon dances and mikoshi floats. The Jidai Matsuri in late October is held in Kyoto and commemorates the emperor's reign during the Meiji Restoration, featuring traditional musical performances and locals dressed in customary Samurai gear. Many other towns and cities in Japan host cultural festivals throughout autumn, showcasing Japan's prolific history and traditions.



